Budget could boost ACHD’s share of your property taxes by double digits. What to know

Sally Krutzig
·2 min read

The Ada County Highway District is proposing a significant increase in the property taxes the agency would collect in December’s tax bills.

The fiscal 2022 budget would boost the tax on a house assessed at $421,000 to $198.81, up from $171.53 this year, the agency said in a news release. That’s an increase of about $27, or nearly 16%.

The road agency seeks to claw back some property-tax increases it was allowed to impose, but did not, in prior years. The money is needed now for an array of spending needs, including $76 million in more than 100 capital program projects, the district said.

The agency proposes to increase its property tax collection by 7% plus new construction taxes. This is the breakdown: ACHD is allowed to raise the amount it collects by 3% every year, which in 2022 is enough to generate an estimated $1.2 million. It would increase taxes by another 4% by clawing back foregone taxes worth $1.6 million.

The agency is also expecting $1.2 million in taxes collected on new construction added to the tax rolls this year.

The proposed $151.8 million budget would increase safety and mobility through projects like pedestrian and bikeway improvements. Maintenance and operational costs will include work on roads, sidewalks, traffic signals, bike lanes and related infrastructure.

“This is a balancing act between the financial impact our residents see in the next year and the impact these decisions have on our transportation system for decades to come,” Commission President Kent Goldthorpe said in the release. He called the budget “conservative and thoughtful.”

The ACHD Commission has scheduled a public hearing on its 2022 budget at 6 p.m. Wednesday in the Michael L. Brokaw Auditorium at ACHD’s headquarters in Garden City. Space will be limited due to COVID-19 but people can watch or participate online. Comments can be submitted through achdidaho.org or mailed to 3775 Adams St., Garden City, ID 83714.

After the hearing, ACHD commissioners are expected to decide the final budget.

Sally Krutzig covers Treasure Valley growth and development. Have a story suggestion or a question? Email Krutzig at skrutzig@idahostatesman.com.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Recommended Stories

  • Where do Afghan refugees go?

    With the Taliban takeover of Kabul, there is a growing concern for the safety of Afghanistan’s women and girls, ethnic minorities, journalists, government workers, educators, and human rights activists.

  • U.S. review of COVID's China origin unlikely to solve vexing questions

    President Joe Biden is set to be briefed on the U.S. intelligence community's investigation into how COVID-19 started, with the report likely to disappoint in delivering clear answers about the deadly pandemic's origin in China. Biden in May ordered aides to work to resolve disputes among intelligence agencies examining rival theories about how the novel coronavirus started, including a once-dismissed theory about the possibility of a laboratory accident in China, as well as that the virus originated naturally with animals, such as bats or birds. A 90-day intelligence review the president ordered is due on Tuesday, according to White House press secretary Jen Psaki, with the release of unclassified portions likely to take a few days longer.

  • The Democrats who want to destroy the Biden presidency

    The "Suicide Squad" is taking the party agenda hostage to get tax cuts for the rich

  • Airbnb to give 20,000 Afghan refugees free temporary accommodation

    A spokesperson said there was no set time limit for the programme and that details on how hosts can sign up would be released over the coming days.

  • I served in Afghanistan as a US Marine, twice. Here’s the truth in two sentences

    This veteran and Missouri U.S. Senate candidate saw what the Afghan National Security Forces really were. | Opinion

  • Alex Jones Flips On Trump, Decides Maybe 'He's A Dumbass'

    The Infowars conspiracy theorist raged at the former president for recommending the COVID-19 vaccines.

  • Fourth Stimulus Checks Are Coming From These States — Is Yours on the List?

    Although an official fourth stimulus check from the federal government might seem unlikely at this point, states are doing their own part in making sure federal stimulus money gets distributed. As...

  • ‘Tyranny of the minority’: Idaho Supreme Court rules voter initiative law unconstitutional

    The justices wrote that the law aims to “prevent a perceived, yet unsubstantiated fear of the ‘tyranny of the majority.’ ” Their decision was unanimous.

  • Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

    Lawsuit moving forward agaisnt Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham and Dr. David Scrase over Public Health Order

  • ‘The Daily Show’s’ Jordan Klepper Embarrasses Anti-Vax Protesters in NYC

    Comedy CentralOver the past few years, The Daily Show’s Jordan Klepper has emerged as “the king of humiliating Trump fans,” as our own Matt Wilstein put it.During the 2020 election, Klepper confronted rowdy (and maskless) Trump worshippers at one of the former president’s many packed pandemic rallies; pressed a number of pro-Trump insurrectionists just before they stormed the Capitol; and got into an animated back-and-forth with MyPillow guy (and Big Lie-peddler) Mike Lindell.On Monday evening,

  • Here Are The States Offering To Resettle Afghan Refugees

    As the Biden administration continues to evacuate tens of thousands of people from Afghanistan, these states are ready to offer homes to those fleeing.

  • Pelosi Dares Moderate Dems to Blow Up Biden Agenda

    House Democrats returned to the Capitol today looking to mend intraparty rifts and resolve a standoff that threatens to derail their economic agenda and scuttle President Biden’s proposed expansion of the social safety net. At the moment, it’s not clear they’ll succeed. As moderates and progressives continue to jockey for leverage, Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday called for a 5:30 p.m. meeting of her caucus ahead of a planned procedural vote to begin debate on the budget resolution later in the evening.

  • Cuomo takes one final shot at his nemesis Bill de Blasio before leaving office in disgrace

    After nearly eight years of petty slights and territorial spats, the Cuomo left little room for interpretation with the mention of "competence."

  • Philippines' Duterte raises rivals' suspicions by seeking vice presidency in 2022

    MANILA (Reuters) -Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte has agreed to be the ruling party's vice presidential candidate in next year's elections, the PDP-Laban party said on Tuesday, prompting accusations by opponents that it was a ploy to maintain his grip on power. The announcement came ahead of the party's national convention on Sept. 8, where it is also expected to endorse Duterte's aide and incumbent senator Christopher "Bong" Go to be its presidential candidate in the 2022 polls. Duterte was heeding "the clamour of the people," Karlo Nograles, executive vice president of the PDP-Laban party, said in a statement.

  • Ultra-Vaxxed Israel’s Crisis Is a Dire Warning to America

    Jack Guez/AFP via Getty ImagesJERUSALEM—The massive surge of COVID-19 infections in Israel, one of the most vaccinated countries on earth, is pointing to a complicated path ahead for America.In June, there were several days with zero new COVID infections in Israel. The country launched its national vaccination campaign in December last year and has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 80 percent of citizens above the age of 12 fully inoculated. COVID, most Israelis thought, ha

  • Court sides with Texas in dispute with Biden administration over Medicaid funding

    U.S. District Judge J. Campbell Barker handed Texas another win against the Biden administration Friday, this time over Medicaid funding, granting Attorney General Ken Paxton’s request for an injunction and denying the administration’s motion to dismiss.

  • Jill Biden Staffer Demands Apology from Fox News Host over ‘Disgusting’ Comments

    Jill Biden’s press secretary called on Fox News host Rachel Campos-Duffy and the network to apologize on Monday for saying that the first lady had failed the country by allowing Joe Biden to run for president.

  • Joe Biden Is Sliding Down a Slippery Slope of His Own Making

    Photo Illustration by Kristen Hazzard/The Daily Beast/Photos GettyThe Biden brand is shot.It rested on three main props: straight talking, competence, and empathy. They supposed to be supported by his deep foreign policy experience and understanding America’s true allies.All those have been torched by his Afghanistan exit fiasco.Perhaps most disturbing of all is the absence of empathy as he’s been dissembling over his responsibility for what appears to be an inevitable and unforgivable failure t

  • Former NC lawmaker got off easy. No wonder people are losing faith in democracy.

    Former NC legislator should have received more than a slap on the wrist and a $1,000 fine. | Letters to the Editor

  • Texas School Cancels Classes After State Passes Controversial Social Studies Law

    McKinney school officials long took pride in their students’ participation in the nationwide Youth and Government program, calling the district a “perennial standout.” Every year, students researched current issues, proposed and debated their own public policy, and competed in a mock legislature and elections process for statewide offices. Since the program’s arrival to McKinney in […]