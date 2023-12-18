As budget deadline looms, Erie City Council's president poised to seek $500,000 in cuts

Erie City Council, under state law, has until Dec. 31 to pass a 2024 budget.

Mayor Joe Schember has proposed a $103.2 million general fund city spending plan for 2024 that does not include a property tax increase, but it includes garbage and sewer fee hikes that would collectively generate about $1.8 million for the city.

The Bagnoni Council Chambers at Erie City Hall, 626 State St.

Erie City Council, though, could be looking to make significant changes to Schember's budget plan.

City Council President Chuck Nelson said that at a scheduled Dec. 19 city budget session, he plans to present at least $500,000 in proposed cuts to the budget that include "police overtime, general government expenses and some unfilled positions in city government."

Nelson declined to be more specific before the meeting, which will take place one day before City Council's last regular meeting of the year on Dec. 20, where a 2024 city budget is expected to be approved.

"I think the administration has a pretty good idea that we're going to be looking at really any (expenses) that have grown over the last two years that may need reined back in," Nelson said.

Erie City Council President Chuck Nelson.

Schember said he believes the budget plan he presented is “lean and realistic,” without much room for cuts.

However, “I look forward to the conversation and hearing their concerns," Schember said. "I really don’t believe there should be significant cuts, but we will listen to what council has to say and go from there.”

City Council's Dec. 19 budget session is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers at City Hall, 626 State St.

Councilwoman Jasmine Flores said she's willing to discuss potential cuts in various areas, largely because she's worried about future budget deficits, which could climb as high as $11 million by 2028 without solid planning aimed at controlling costs and creating new revenues, according to some city financial forecasts.

Erie City Councilwoman Jasmine Flores.

"I'm worried about where we will be a few years down the road," Flores said. "We could be facing a nightmare."

Council's regular meeting on Dec. 20 begins at 7:30 p.m. in the Bagnoni Council Chambers. Both sessions are open to the public and can be viewed on Facebook and YouTube.

Police overtime a potential target?

The city of Erie budgeted $1.3 million for police overtime in 2023, according to city financial data. Through October, the city had spent about $1.5 million on overtime for its Bureau of Police.

Schember’s proposed 2024 budget includes nearly $2 million for police overtime, a roughly 25 percent increase over the bureau’s 2023 overtime allocation.

Erie Mayor Joe Schember.

Nelson pointed out that in addition to the $1.5 million on overtime spent to date, the city also receives grants and other revenue, outside of general fund dollars, that help defray police overtime costs.

“That’s why it’s an area we want to look at,” Nelson said.

Erie Bureau of Police Chief Dan Spizarny said he and other city officials anticipated that City Council might look to make cuts in the police overtime budget, “so we’re working with the Mayor’s Office and we’re looking at possible options to reduce that overtime number. We will see what we can do."

Spizarny did not elaborate.

What about Schember’s proposed garbage/sewer fee increases?

The proposed sewer rate increase would boost the average city residential customer's sewer rates from roughly $340 a year to $348, or by roughly 2.5%. The proposed garbage rate increase would boost an average residential customer's yearly fees by 5.6%, to $288 from the current $272.

City Finance Director Lisa Gomersall has said the sewer rate hike represents $762,100 in revenue; the garbage increase would generate $676,800 in revenue for the budget.

Nelson said he expects the increases to remain relatively untouched and be OK'd by council as part of the final budget.

"We might be able to shave down the sewer increase a little, but it would have to match on the expense side," Nelson said.

Other budget details

Schember’s administration is seeking $100,000 in the 2024 budget to create a long-range citywide housing strategy, with the help of a consultant.

Salaries and wages for city workers are budgeted at $50.5 million in 2024; total personnel benefits are budgeted at $41.5 million, including a $25 million contribution to the city’s employee pension funds. The city’s $92 million in employee costs represent 89% of the total general fund budget, and most of those costs are mandated by binding union contracts.

The budget proposal projects the collection of more than $80 million in various taxes, including more than $41 million in real estate taxes and $9 million in earned-income taxes.

The city expects to collect $1.5 million from residents and businesses in 2024 via yearly stormwater fees. Enacted in 2023, the citywide stormwater fee provides revenue each year to help make repairs and improvements to the city’s aging storm sewer system and is assessed on city properties regardless of taxable status.

Schember's administration budgeted $1.5 million in parking fine collections for 2024.

