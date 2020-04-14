Budget Direct Insurance Provides Customers Free Unlimited COVID-19 Teleconsultation Services

SINGAPORE, April 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Award-winning online insurer Budget Direct Insurance has launched complimentary COVID-19 Virtual Clinic teleconsultation services for all active annual insurance policyholders in partnership with MyDoc, a regional digital healthcare company named 2020 Singapore Telehealth Company of the Year by Frost & Sullivan.

Customers who are displaying symptoms related to COVID-19 and are worried that they may have been exposed to the virus no longer need to leave the comfort of their home to talk with a Singapore-registered medical professional.

The Budget Direct COVID-19 Virtual Clinic , now available on MyDoc's website and mobile app, is equipped to provide timely assessments to alleviate any worries that may stem from misinformation associated with COVID-19.

Simon Birch, CEO of Budget Direct Insurance, commented, "Timely access to medical professionals from anywhere, during pandemics when people are advised to stay home, is important to curb the spread of the virus. We are proud to offer free COVID-19 teleconsultations to our annual insurance policyholders to thank them for their loyalty and support, because the health of our customers and staff is our highest priority."

Through the virtual clinic on the MyDoc platform, customers can conduct an initial self-assessment related to their symptoms and travel histories. The platform will then identify and classify suspected cases, referring patients to a video chat with a Singapore-registered doctor from the MyDoc team for a face-to-face assessment. Next steps may include referrals or prescriptions made by the MyDoc panel of doctors, such as an in-person examination at a government hospital or over-the-counter medication advice.

Customers are able to access the triage consultations as many times as they require on this unlimited service via mobile, desktop or tablet.

MyDoc's Chief Marketing Officer and General Manager Melisa Teoh said, "MyDoc's platform is designed to scale and respond quickly according to the needs of our partners and the wider healthcare system. Especially in times of an outbreak, working with a forward-thinking partner, such as Budget Direct Insurance, is crucial for bringing our doctors to the people who need it; providing peace of mind for everyone regardless of their physical location."

Budget Direct Insurance has also put in place preventive measures at their premises for the safety and well-being of customers and employees, including transitioning its staff to work from home arrangements in line with the Singapore Government's circuit breaker measures to curb the spread of COVID-19. Their Customer Care team remains contactable over the phone and email during their usual hours, and their Claims team continues to operate 24/7.

All policyholders can register for free access to the Budget Direct COVID-19 Virtual Clinic on the MyDoc platform from today till further notice at bdicares.sg.

