Budget division pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

The House is back in Washington, D.C., on Monday, returning from an August break earlier than originally planned in order to consider measures already passed by the Democratic-run Senate and touted by President Joe Biden. The Senate voted 69-30 in favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Aug. 10, and it then had a procedural vote a day later for a $3.5 trillion package targeting social spending, climate change and other Democratic priorities that was approved 50-49, along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, plans a procedural vote on Monday that would set up future passage of both measures, as she works to corral nine moderate Democratic representatives who want the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to get approved before the larger package.