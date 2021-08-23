Budget division pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

Outnumbered and with their party's most powerful leaders arrayed against them, nine moderate Democrats trying to upend plans for enacting President Biden's multitrillion-dollar domestic program face a House showdown.

  • Budget clash pits moderate Democrats against Biden, Pelosi

    Confronting their party’s most powerful leaders, nine moderate Democrats are tapping the brakes on President Joe Biden’s multitrillion-dollar domestic program and insisting on their own priorities. The band of moderates has threatened to oppose a $3.5 trillion budget blueprint unless the House first approves a $1 trillion package of road, power grid, broadband and other infrastructure projects that’s already passed the Senate. With most of Biden’s domestic agenda at stake, it’s unimaginable that House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., would let her own party’s centrists deal him an embarrassing defeat.

  • Pelosi Dares Moderate Dems to Blow Up Biden Agenda

    House Democrats returned to the Capitol today looking to mend intraparty rifts and resolve a standoff that threatens to derail their economic agenda and scuttle President Biden’s proposed expansion of the social safety net. At the moment, it’s not clear they’ll succeed. As moderates and progressives continue to jockey for leverage, Pelosi (D-CA) on Monday called for a 5:30 p.m. meeting of her caucus ahead of a planned procedural vote to begin debate on the budget resolution later in the evening.

  • Moderate Democrats bring House to standstill in Biden budget clash

    Brushing past moderates, House Democratic leaders tried to muscle President Joe Biden's multitrillion-dollar budget blueprint over a key hurdle Monday night, hoping to shelve for now an intraparty showdown that risks upending their domestic infrastructure agenda.

  • Facing divisions, U.S. House Democrats postpone vote on $3.5 trln Biden plan

    WASHINGTON (Reuters) -Democrats in the U.S. House of Representatives early Tuesday postponed a vote to advance President Joe Biden's ambitious plan to expand social programs, as liberals and centrists remained at odds over which parts of his agenda should get priority. Democrats had planned a vote to pass the $3.5 trillion budget plan for Monday evening, but cancelled it after hours of closed-door talks failed to overcome internal party divisions. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi had hoped to quickly approve the $3.5 budget outline, which would enable lawmakers to begin filling in the details on a sweeping package that would boost spending on childcare, education and other social programs and raise taxes on the wealthy and the corporations.

  • Biden’s agenda facing test this week as Pelosi, moderate Democrats in standoff

    The House is back in Washington, D.C., on Monday, returning from an August break earlier than originally planned in order to consider measures already passed by the Democratic-run Senate and touted by President Joe Biden. The Senate voted 69-30 in favor of a $1 trillion bipartisan infrastructure bill on Aug. 10, and it then had a procedural vote a day later for a $3.5 trillion package targeting social spending, climate change and other Democratic priorities that was approved 50-49, along party lines. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, the California Democrat, plans a procedural vote on Monday that would set up future passage of both measures, as she works to corral nine moderate Democratic representatives who want the $1 trillion infrastructure bill to get approved before the larger package.

  • House readies key vote amid stalemate between Pelosi and moderates

    The House is set to vote Monday evening on a rule that sets the parameters of floor debate on the budget resolution and bipartisan infrastructure bill.

  • Pelosi stares down 9 House centrists pressing to pass infrastructure before budget

    House Speaker Nancy Pelosi is staring down the nine centrist lawmakers demanding an immediate vote on the bipartisan infrastructure package — all but daring them to sink President Biden’s Build Back Better agenda.Driving the news: White House officials and congressional leaders have been pressing the nine throughout the weekend to withdraw their threat to vote against consideration of the $3.5 trillion budget reconciliation package but the lawmakers aren't budging.Get market news worthy of your

  • Backlash from centrist Democrats threatens to thwart spending package

    A massive infrastructure and social spending package stalled Monday after centrist Democrats threatened to vote against part of the deal.

  • Nancy Pelosi In Showdown With Centrist Democrats Over Infrastructure Bill

    Democrats are fighting among themselves over the order in which they pass bills they say they all support.