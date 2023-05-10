Budget doubled for Council on Abused Women's Services, but there's still work to do, says CEO of CVIC

May 10—GRAND FORKS — Despite a budget more than double the previous biennium, the North Dakota Council on Abused Women's Services (CAWS) received less than half the funds it requested for the 2023-2025 biennium.

CAWS requested $17.6 million, more than five times its previous budget of $3,175,000. The Legislature, however, approved $7,561,285 for this biennium, which includes $5,936,285 toward domestic violence and sexual assault programs.

"The major bump we saw was in that area," said Coiya Tompkins, CAWS legislative committee chair and president/CEO of the Community Violence Intervention Center. " ... It used to be 1.9 (million dollars) for the biennium, and now it's well over five, so that was very good to see."

Services included in domestic violence and sexual assault programs are crisis response, crisis line services, criminal justice advocacy, protection order assistance, emergency shelter, general domestic violence and sexual assault awareness education, stability services, community services, specialized services and statewide data collection.

CAWS is the statewide sexual and domestic violence coalition. According to its website, the coalition works with victims of dating violence, stalking and human trafficking. CAWS focuses on raising awareness, providing intervention for victims and violence prevention.

"Our vision is to end sexual and domestic violence, dating violence and stalking by promoting social change and creating a culture that supports nonviolence," the website says.

Funding is split across two years and between all 19 CAWS member programs, though amounts vary. Funds are still being awarded, so CVIC hasn't received specific allocations yet.

"We've tried to approach our program holistically, but certainly there's always going to be a need for advocacy and therapy services," Tompkins said.

The other budget increase approved by the Legislature was for domestic violence offender treatment programs, which were allocated $1 million, $700,000 more than the previous budget.

Story continues

Several CAWS member programs are designated service providers for state-mandated programs, such as Visitation and Exchange, Crime Victim Witness and Domestic Violence Intervention.

"The reason we came both to the Legislature and the governor with (our) request is because ... private funds have been supplementing what it takes to actually ... deliver these programs," Tompkins said. "And so we're saying to the state, 'We need some help here, because this is a state law. We're providing this service and it's costing us more to deliver the service than the funding is there to support it from the state.'"

Requested budget increases denied by the Legislature were for the Safe Havens and Sexual Violence Prevention programs.

"Prevention was a huge part of what we pushed as well," said Tompkins, adding she's disappointed to see that. "There's still some work to do there because, obviously, prevention is not only better for our communities and our clients, but it's far cheaper to deliver than intervention."

With close to 140,000 North Dakota residents impacted by domestic violence and sexual assault, Tompkins says the issue is very significant — and state funding is not keeping up with increasing needs.

CAWS shows an annual need of nearly $22 million across its member programs, which serve more than 6,500 survivors of domestic violence and sexual assault.

Prior to this legislative session, the state contributed an average of 9% across programs, according to Tompkins. CVIC fills the gaps with private funding, such as grants and donations.

The hope for 2025 "would be that we could talk to the Legislature about additional prevention funds, because that's just an area of significant opportunity," Tompkins said.

Despite a budget that didn't fulfill the coalition's request, Tompkins expressed gratitude to the governor and representatives who considered the funding request, and said the approved budget is "a progressive step in the right direction."