Budget estimates show Oklahoma can handle tax cuts and more school funding, Gov. Stitt says

With nearly $2 billion more to spend next year, Gov. Kevin Stitt believes Oklahoma can boost school spending while also lowering taxes.

Nearly $12.7 billion will be available for Fiscal Year 2024, which begins in July, according to estimates certified during a Friday meeting of the state Board of Equalization.

The estimate, which will be the last one until June, showed a nearly $2 billion increase over the current fiscal year.

"I still believe we can invest in education and cut taxes, as well," said Stitt, who chairs the seven-member Board of Equalization.

More:Oklahoma House speaker proposes tax credits for private school families, teacher pay raise

Gov. Kevin Stitt acknowledges someone in the gallery during his State of the State speech on Feb. 6, 2023.

Lawmakers have until the end of May to craft next year's budget based on the estimates released Friday.

Stitt is pushing for an income tax cut, an elimination of the state sales tax on groceries, and still wants to spend hundreds of millions of dollars to lure a major manufacturer to eastern Oklahoma.

But he's not the only one with ideas on how to spend the state's money.

This week, House Speaker Charles McCall, R-Atoka, proposed both a $2,500 teacher pay raise and a $300 million increase to the state's per-pupil funding of public schools.

Other legislative proposals include additional funding to support low-income women and families, cuts to the state's corporate tax rate, and increased state agency funding to keep pace with inflation.

However, Sen. Roger Thompson, the Senate's appropriation chair, cautioned against tax cuts or budget increases this year.

More:Despite huge cash reserves, agency tells Oklahoma lawmakers to save even more money

Sen. Roger Thompson, R-Okemah, says the state should ressist the urge to cut taxes this year.

“We don't even have all the fiscal impacts yet on all the bills that are running, so we don't know where we are yet,” said Thompson, R-Okemah.

“If you look at oil and gas, I still believe even the new prices we are basing this budget on are optimistic."

Last month, the bipartisan Legislative Office of Fiscal Transparency issued a report that advised lawmakers to prioritize saving more money and to focus on tax incentives rather than tax cuts.

Story continues

Tax cuts are hard to reverse because of Oklahoma’s high bar for raising taxes in the state Legislature, but tax incentives are easier to change in the event of an economic downturn, the report said.

Stitt acknowledged on Friday that budget conversations still had a ways to go.

But he said the revenue estimates showed Oklahoma has options, especially with another $1.7 billion in its savings accounts.

“We are in a good situation,” Stitt said.

This article originally appeared on Oklahoman: Oklahoma's budget estimates show $2 billion more over last year