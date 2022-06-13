Budget up for final OK; pay questions remain

Jack Suggs

Amid concerns about pay for city employees, the Oak Ridge City Council approved a new budget on first reading last Monday. The budget for the next fiscal year will have to be approved a second and final time before it is adopted — and discussion regarding pay matters is ongoing

The second reading and a vote is scheduled for 7 p.m. Monday, June 13, in the Municipal Building Courtroom. The meeting is open to the public, and members of the public may comment.

The budge proposal, in its current form, does not call for an increase in the Oak Ridge property tax rate.

Several city employees, including those working for the police, fire and public works departments came forward at the June 6 City Council meeting to request a larger increase in pay than that included in the budget proposal. They were joined by citizens who spoke in support of the employees.

"You hire bargain-basement police, you get bargain-basement response," said Brad Jenkins, a long-time Oak Ridge Police Department officer who became a captain in 2019.

“From what we get paid, it just doesn’t add up. I’m a single parent. Most of us at Public Works, we all have two jobs,” said Matthew Bunch, who works in the equipment shop for the Public Works Department. “I speak for all of us. We all have a dangerous job, and it is not right.”

“We’ve lost more people since 2011 in the Oak Ridge Fire Department than we have currently employed,” Austin Keathley, president of Oak Ridge Fire Fighter's Association, told Council, referring to people leaving the department. He cited as a problem pay raises based on experience not being implemented past a certain level. Steve London, a member of the city Fire Department, said if the department loses more of its paramedics, skills provided by paramedics won't be provided through the ORFD.

In response to these concerns, Mayor Warren Gooch spoke of the importance of employees, comparing the city to the firm Kramer Rayson LLP, at which he works as an attorney.

Story continues

"Good times or bad times, the employees get taken care of first," he said of that firm.

City Council members Ellen Smith, Chuck Hope, Kelly Callison and Jim Dodson, along with Mayor Pro Tem Rick Chinn attended another meeting on the budget Wednesday. At the meeting, some of them approached Deputy City Manager Jack Suggs and Finance Director Janice McGinnis with questions regarding how some changes, such as giving employees' higher pay raises or pay raises sooner, might affect the upcoming year's budget. Other proposals and concerns presented by Council members at the meeting revolved around how the city implements step increases, which are raises based on experience and evaluations,

In regard to employees' compensation and other personnel issues, Hope said, "There's changes that have to be made. Not studied about, not talked about, but made."

"We've got to figure out a way to take care of the folks that take care of us," he said at the previous meeting.

Suggs said in an interview that city staff could figure out the answers to some of the Council members' questions — but not all of them — by the time of the second reading on June 13. For example, he said, the city staff can answer the question regarding giving the pay raises sooner and its impact on the budget.

During the work session, Smith suggested raising all permanent city employees' starting pay to $15 per hour.

Suggs told The Oak Ridger that staff would need more time to research that proposal, in order to make sure that supervisors are still far enough ahead of their "subordinate" employees in pay.

He told the Council members inflation is "putting a squeeze on everyone." He later pointed out that taxpayers also face financial constraints.

Chinn said the city doesn't have to come up with a budget until June 30. However, that deadline only applies to the property tax rate, not other aspects of the budget such as employees pay. City staff said they and City Council can continue to discuss and make changes to the budget after June 30.

Raises, bonuses, record revenue

While Council members and staff are still talking about making further changes, there's already a few raises and a bonus planned for city employees in the current budget proposal.

The budget Council approved on first reading, called for two pay raises for city employees: by 2% on July 22, 2022 and another 2% on Jan. 23, 2023, along with step pay increases based on employees' evaluations and years of experience.

Eric Ault, assistant to the city manager, told The Oak Ridger that a typical employee, not one still on probation, would in effect get a 6% pay raise this coming year due to a 2% step increase after a year on top of these two other increases.

Suggs in an interview explained that the city hasn't had enough revenue in previous years to properly implement its step pay increases. Similarly, Keathley said the city hadn't been following the recommendations of a previous study regarding step increases.

This year, Suggs said, giving step increases will not be a problem. Indeed, Hope during the special meeting, called 2021 "one of the best sales tax (revenue) years on record."

Suggs cautioned that some of this sales tax revenue was tied to sales connected to the construction of Y-12 National Security Complex's Uranium Processing Facility and would not recur in future years.

In addition to these pay increases, Suggs on Wednesday proposed a special across-the-board $1,000 bonus to all city employees funded by a grant. He said he hoped it could cover food and rent for employees.

Mark Watson

City Manager Mark Watson had proposed some changes to the pay scale for Oak Ridge police officers in an amendment which City Council also passed June 6.

Watson said pay for officers employed by other police departments in the region are higher than those in Oak Ridge. He said Oliver Springs Police Department's beginning pay for officers is $20.48 an hour. In Oak Ridge, the first step for a beginning officer is $18.97 an hour.

He presented a graph showing more resignations in the ORPD in Fiscal Year 2022 than in other departments. He also presented a detailed plan for pay and advancements, which was approved.

Watson showed a chart with the new pay structure for each title. Police officers and investigators would start out this July at $20.13. It would rise to $20.53 for these entry level officers in January. These salaries would increase with evaluations, and higher ranking members of the ORPD would start out higher.

The Oak Ridge Board of Education has already approved a budget with a 4% pay hike for school system employees in the upcoming fiscal year.

Under the proposed budget, the total city and school funds would add up to $219,364,057, stated a memo from Watson included in the June 9 meeting agenda.

Ben Pounds is a staff reporter for The Oak Ridger. Call him at (865) 441-2317, follow him on Twitter @Bpoundsjournal and email him at bpounds@oakridger.com.

This article originally appeared on Oakridger: Budget up for final OK; pay questions remain