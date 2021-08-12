Budget-Friendly Getaways That Are Perfect for Solo Travel

jacoblund / iStock.com

Traveling solo shouldn't be thought of as lonely or expensive. In fact, a vacation alone can be helpful for anyone on a budget, especially for those who like to vacation at their own pace.

Whether seeking out trip that's either relaxing or exciting -- or maybe a bit of both -- click through for some of the most affordable vacation spots in the U.S. that offer a wealth of options and won't be too hard on your pocketbook, either.

Sean Pavone / Shutterstock.com

Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Lodging: $480 for a three-night stay, or about $160 per night



Best time to visit: June through August

Myrtle Beach is a well-known destination for anyone looking for a beach vacation that's both relaxing and eventful. While the beach is clearly the main draw, it also offers a 1.2-mile boardwalk boasting amusement park rides, a variety of shops and restaurants, and a plethora of local attractions.

For those looking to see a little beyond the boardwalk, there are attractions like Brookgreen Gardens, Hopsewee Plantation and Myrtle Beach State Park. Whatever you decide to do, Myrtle Beach is a great place to explore when traveling solo.

Panama City Beach

Panama City Beach, Florida

Lodging: Between $500-$600 for a three-night stay, or about $150 per night at Boardwalk Beach Hotel

Best time to visit: May to October

Known for its long, glistening white-sand beaches and its popular amusement parks, Panama City Beach is a sought-after vacation spot located in Flordia's panhandle. Those traveling on their own will have plenty of opportunities to take in everything the beach has to offer.

Dolphins and sea turtles can often be seen from the shore, and nearby Shell Island is home to St. Andrews State Park, which offers even more beaches and nature trails to explore. The historic St. Andrews district in Panama City right across the bay is also home to a bustling marina and top-notch seafood restaurants.

Anne08 / Getty Images

Whistler, Canada

Lodging: $420 for a three-night stay, or $140 per night at Alpenglow Lodge

Best time to visit: June through September, December to March

Consistently ranked as home to the area's top ski resort, Blackcomb Mountain boasts majestic mountain ranges that attract about 3 million visitors every year. While you can even ski in June, there are plenty of opportunities for hiking, camping, or just a day surrounded by nature. There's also bungee jumping, biking and water sports to fill your day.

In the fall, there are local events ranging from the Whistler Film Festival, Whistler Village Beer Festival and the Whistler 50 Relay and Ultra Marathon. Meaning there's plenty of culture to take in, too.

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Breckenridge, Colorado

Lodging: $450 for a three-night stay, or $150 per night at Der Steiermark Condominiums

Best time to visit: November through April, May to October

When the snow falls in winter, Breckinridge is a dream for anyone who likes skiing or snowboarding, and with more than 350 inches of snowfall a year, there's no shortage of opportunities to head to the slopes.

Come summer, the city boasts plenty of opportunities for hiking, ziplining, biking and even whitewater rafting. The downtown area also has plenty of bars and restaurants to enjoy when you want to head back to civilization for a spell.

Arina P Habich / Shutterstock.com

Steamboat Springs, Colorado

Lodging: $700 for a three-night stay, or around $230 per night at First Tracks

Best time to visit: June and August, December to March

During the summer, the Yampa River Core Trail offers plenty of cycling and hiking for visitors. Come winter, it's another great environment for skiers. If you're on a budget, it's best to visit right at the end of ski season in late March or early April.

Apart from the slopes, there's plenty of fishing, kayaking and tubing during the summer. The winter offers ice climbing, dog sledding and snowmobiling. And the Strawberry Hot Springs offer a nice, relaxing dip at the end of an activity-filled day.

lightkey / Getty Images

Orlando, Florida

Lodging: $480 for three nights, or around $160 per night at Bahama Bay Resort

Best time to visit: March to May

While Orlando might be home to several renowned theme parks, they're not the only reason Orlando is the most-visited destination in the U.S. If theme parks are your thing, both Walt Disney World and Universal Orlando Resort are available, and traveling solo means you could splurge a little more to skip the lines with VIP access.

Along with the theme parks, there's also the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex, the Mall at Millenia, and plenty of top-ranked golf courses across the city. Not to mention Orlando's bustling downtown scene.

JodiJacobson / Getty Images

Pigeon Forge, Tennessee

Lodging: $750 for a three-night stay, or $250 per night at Arrowhead Resort

Best time to visit: May to October and February

Surrounded by The Island, Dollywood, Downtown Gatlinburg and the 800-square-mile Great Smoky Mountains, Pigeon Forge has quite a bit to offer anyone traveling on their own.

February offers the best month for skiing, while the summer months have plenty of hiking and cycling. There's also fishing and rafting, and no shortage of fairs and festivals held throughout the year - including the annual Dollywood Rock the Smokies concert or Old Mill Heritage Day in September. It's a great balance of quiet solitude or bustling excitement, depending on your mood.

Jim Cheney / Shutterstock.com

Corolla, North Carolina

Lodging: $1200 for three nights, or $400 per night at Whalehead Beach

Best time to visit: March to May, September to November

Located in North carolina's Outer Banks, Corolla is ideal for relaxation. Although that doesn't mean there aren't plenty of exciting adventures to be had. While those looking for a bit of tranquility can find it in the serene, idyllic beaches, there's horseback riding, hang gliding and water sports for the activity-minded.

Nearby sightseeing includes the Kill Devil Hills' Wright Brothers National Memorial, Corolla’s Currituck Beach Lighthouse or Jockey's Ridge State Park, home of the tallest living sand dune on the Atlantic coast.

Darryl Vest / Shutterstock.com

Gulf Shores, Alabama

Lodging: $300 for a three-night stay, or about $100 per night at Gulf Shores Surf & Racquet Club

Best time to visit: Year-round, but November to December are ideal for those on a budget

Filled with some of the nation's most pristine white-sand beaches, Gulf Shores is also a haven for shoppers, golfers, and anyone who likes being on the water.

Fishing, diving and dolphin cruises are popular, as are exploring Gulf State Park via Segway, or going on a hike the old-fashioned way. Whether lounging on the beach or heading out into nature or on the town, this place has plenty to offer.

Al Jurina / Shutterstock.com

Bethany Beach, Delaware

Lodging: $1,000 for a three-night stay, or between $300-$400 per night at Mallard Lakes

Best time to visit: Summer

An under-the-radar gem, Bethany Beach is a perfect spot for a solitary stay. There's also plenty of fresh crab, either at local restaurants or crabbing excursions.

Shoppers can keep busy browsing through the town's many charming boutiques, and there's plenty of leisurely bike riding, golfing and the nearby Funland theme park to do while here.

CSNafzger / Shutterstock.com

Sun Valley, Idaho

Lodging: $750 for a three-night stay, or $250 per night at Atelier Condominiums

Best time to visit: Year-round

A popular vacation spot in the winter and dubbed "America's First Destination Ski Resort," Sun Valley first opened in December of 1936, and has been attracting visitors year-round ever since.

The big draw is on the slopes, along with golfing, fly-fishing, whitewater rafting, hiking and biking. Just one mile south of the resort is the town of Ketchum, which features great restaurants and bars, and was a favorite haunt of novelist Ernest Hemingway.

jbreeves / Getty Images

Palm Springs, California

Lodging: $600 for a three-night stay, or $200 per night at Riviera Gardens

Best time to visit: January to April

A favorite among the likes of The Rat Pack back in their heyday, this desert oasis in Southern California retains much of its mid-century charm. And with plenty of sunshine, it's a great place to relax on a vacation by oneself.

When not poolside, there are spas, bars, restaurants and nightclubs to visit. There's also Coachella Valley, which is home to the music festival of the same name, is worth visiting for The Living Desert, a conservation effort, and the Coachella Valley Preserve wildlife refuge.

Rob Hammer / Getty Images

Park City, Utah

Lodging: $870 for a three-night stay, or $290 per night at the Copperbottom Inn

Best time to visit: December to March, and the summer months

Home to the Sundance Film Festival held every January, this small mountain enclave is also known for its pristine ski conditions in the winter, thanks to its yearly snowfall of 95 inches. Though there's plenty to offer for more than film and ski lovers.

The two big resorts, Deer Valley and Park City Mountain offer plenty to do, and there's also the historic Main Street or the High West Distillery and Saloon. Those looking for an alternative to skiing can also check out the snow tubing, mountain biking, or parkour at Woodward City Park.

peeterv / Getty Images

Destin, Florida

Lodging: $570 for a three-night stay, or $190 a night at TOPS'L Beach & Racquet Resort

Best time to visit: April and May

One of the Florida Panhandle's most popular vacation spots, the once-sleepy fishing village is now known as the "World's Luckiest Fishing Village."

It’s the kind of place where people flock to for the beautiful beaches every summer — filled with white sand made of pure Appalachian quartz. Outside of the beach, there's golfing, water parks, snorkeling and scuba diving to take up your time. Of course, you can always do a bit of fishing, as well.

SeanPavonePhoto / Getty Images

Hilton Head Island, South Carolina

Lodging: $450 for a three-night stay, or about $150 per night

Best time to visit: Year-round

Solo travelers looking to unwind in style will find what they're looking for at Hilton Head. Surrounded by natural beauty and great food, this 42-square-mile island is all about laid-back living, where you can just relax and enjoy the beautiful 12 miles’ worth of sandy beaches. You can also play golf and tennis, or head to the spa.

Both the Coastal Discovery Museum and the Pinckney Island National Wildlife Refuge offer plenty of natural beauty to discover, while foodies will enjoy the area's unique, low-country cuisine.

jiawangkun / Shutterstock.com

Hatteras Island, North Carolina

Lodging: $450 for a three-night stay in October, or about $150 per night

Best time to visit: March to May, September to November

Formerly known as the Blue Marlin capital of the world, this outpost in the Outer Banks is a beautiful spot for solo travelers looking for a genuine laid-back vacation that's a little off-the-grid.

Fishing, surfing, kite-boarding, windsurfing, paddling and scuba diving are all on deck for activities, as are bird watching and camping for those looking for something to do off the water. It's also home to Cape Hatteras National Seashore and Pea Island National Wildlife Refuge, as well as sand dunes, wide beaches, a maritime forest and marshlands.

SEASTOCK / Shutterstock.com

Telluride, Colorado

Lodging: $525 for a three-night stay, or $175 a night

Best time to visit: March to April; October to November; and winter months

Home to world-class ski slopes at the Telluride Ski Resort, Telluride is an incredible destination for skiers. If you happen to come outside the winter, it still offers beautiful hiking trails in the San Juan Mountains, including Bear Creek Falls and Blue Lakes Trail.

Other must-see spots include Town Park, the Telluride Historical Museum and the Historic Sheridan Opera House. Altogether, a great place for a mix of adventure, nature and culture.

Mat Rick Photography / Getty Images

Ketchum, Idaho

Lodging: $600 for a three-night stay, or $200 per night

Best time to visit: Year-round

1 mile south of the world-famous ski resort of Sun Valley, Ketchum offers an abundance of access to nature and plenty of wonderful bars, restaurants, nightlife and shopping. Those looking for some outdoor activities will love hiking, fishing, cycling and horseback riding.

For fans of the latter, the nature that surrounds the town is a sight to behold. It's the kind of quaint getaway that lets travelers get to know the locals that make the town their home.

Dawid S Swierczek / Shutterstock.com

Gatlinburg, Tennessee

Lodging: $750, or about $250 per night

Best time to visit: June to October

A beautiful mountain town is a great place for any type of adventure, Gatlinburg offers everything from hiking and biking to horseback riding and skiing and snow tubing. There are also moonshine tastings, contemporary art galleries and boutiques, and the majestic Great Smoky Mountains National Park.

It's also home to the state-of-the-art Ripley's Aquarium of the Smokies and the historic Sweet Fanny Adams Theatre. As well as a number of local artists who are always busy creating at the Arrowmont School of Arts and Crafts.

Jon Bilous / Shutterstock.com

Ocean View, Delaware

Lodging: $600 for a three-night stay, or $200 per night



Best time to visit: Late April to mid-May

Despite being Delaware's most-visited city, Ocean View offers a relaxing beach and sightseeing at the boardwalk of Rehoboth Beach, both of which are big attractions.

There’s also the Funland amusement park, and summer nights have lively shows from the Rehoboth Beach Bandstand that keep audiences entertained. Shoppers will enjoy the outlets nearby, and nature lovers will love spending time at Cape Henlopen State Park. For solo travelers, there's always something to do, see, drink and eat in Ocean View.

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Budget-Friendly Getaways That Are Perfect for Solo Travel