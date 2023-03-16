Budget latest news: Labour vows to reverse Jeremy Hunt's pension reforms

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor, poses outside No11 Downing Street yesterday ahead of delivering the Budget - Dan Kitwood/Getty Images Europe

Labour has vowed to reverse Jeremy Hunt's decision to abolish the lifetime pensions allowance as Rachel Reeves described the tax break for high earners as the "wrong priority, at the wrong time, for the wrong people".

Mr Hunt said the move to get rid of the £1.07 million allowance would "incentivise our most experienced and productive workers to stay in work for longer" and also "simplify our tax system, taking thousands of people out of the complexity of pension tax".

But Labour said the reforms will "result in the top one per cent of pension savers getting a massive tax break for their retirement" as the party promised to undo the decision if it wins power at the next election.

Ms Reeves said: "The Budget was a chance for the Government to unlock Britain’s promise and potential. But the only surprise was a £1 billion pensions bung for the one per cent, a move that will widen the cost of living chasm.

"At a time when families across the country face rising bills, higher costs and frozen wages, this gilded giveaway is the wrong priority, at the wrong time, for the wrong people.

"That’s why a Labour government will reverse this move. We urge the Chancellor and the Conservative Government to think again too."

You can follow the latest updates below.

07:40 AM

Jeremy Hunt defends speed of childcare reform

Jeremy Hunt said the Government's childcare reforms represent the "biggest expansion of childcare in my lifetime" as he defended the speed of the rollout of the changes.

The Chancellor announced yesterday that 30 hours of free childcare for all under-fives will be available to parents from the moment maternity care ends. However, the policy will not be fully available until September 2025.

Mr Hunt told BBC Breakfast that it "takes time to build up" the extra provision that will be needed in the sector and that the Government is looking to roll out the reforms in a "staged and measured way".

"I fully accept there is going to be some transitional changes, we are all going to have to work very closely together," he said.

Story continues

07:25 AM

Chancellor insists Budget is 'bold'

Jeremy Hunt has insisted his Budget is "bold" after he was asked if he believes it will be enough to overhaul Labour's poll lead before the next general election.

Told that the Tories likely have just 18 months to bring in tax cuts and win over voters and asked if yesterday's measures will be enough, the Chancellor told Sky News: "I think if you look at the measures I announced yetserday which are removing the barriers for thousands, hundreds of thousands, of parents who are struggling to get back to work because of childcare costs, and what I announced yesterday will mean a £6,500 cut in childcare costs, that is nearly 60 per cent, I think the one thing people wouldn't say is that it is not bold in terms of its ambition.

"We want to remove the barriers that stop people who want to from working. By the way there is a huge package in there for long term sick and disabled because we think with the potential of working from home, Zoom, Teams, the idea that because you have a disability means you shouldn't be able to work or you can't work, we think that is very outdated."

07:19 AM

Jeremy Hunt: 'We want to go on a path to lower taxes as Conservatives'

Jeremy Hunt said he wants to put the nation on a "path to lower taxes" when he can but the Government has to be "honest" about the current economic situation.

The Chancellor was told that by freezing income tax thresholds he was effectively adding 4p to income tax for six million people who are due to become victims of fiscal drag.

It was suggested to Mr Hunt that his Budget was therefore not a Budget "for the people".

He told Sky News: "Well, we had to help people in the pandemic. We spent £400 billion helping businesses and families. We are spending nearly £100 billion helping families with cost of living pressures becauseof the energy crisis.

"We have to be honest with people that has an impact on our accounts. We will always be responsible with people's money and we want to help people through a difficult period.

"But we want to go on a path to lower taxes as Conservatives."

He added: "So Conservatives will always bring taxes down when we can but when people are going through difficult periods as they are now with these huge increases in energy bills of course we want to help people."

07:13 AM

Chancellor defends decision to abolish lifetime pensions allowance amid Labour criticism

Jeremy Hunt rejected Labour's criticism of his decision to abolish the lifetime pensions allowance as he said the party had actually advocated a similar move in the past to persuade NHS doctors not to leave the health service.

He told Sky News that if you talk to "anyone in the NHS" they say that "doctors leaving the workforce because of pension rules is a big problem".

He said: "We need more nurses and we are recruiting many more nurses into the NHS. But yes, I think if you talk to anyone in the NHS, they will say doctors leaving the workforce because of pension rules is a big problem. It is something, incidentally, that Labour advocated last September."

Labour has vowed to reverse the reform (see the post below at 07.04).

07:09 AM

Jeremy Hunt insists Budget has 'a great deal' of help for everyone

Jeremy Hunt has defended his Budget as he said there is a "great deal" of proposals to help everyone across the country.

It was suggested to the Chancellor during an interview on Sky News this morning that if you have no children or a pension pot worth more than £1 million then the Budget would not help you.

But Mr Hunt rejected the characterisation. He said there is "a great deal" of measures to help people as he highlighted the decision to extend energy bills support and to freeze fuel duty.

He said the Government is "helping people through a very difficult period" but also seeking to tackle the "long term issues" facing the economy.

07:04 AM

Labour vows to reverse Chancellor's pension tax break for the wealthy

Labour has vowed to reverse Jeremy Hunt's decision to abolish the lifetime pensions allowance as Rachel Reeves described the tax break for high earners as the "wrong priority, at the wrong time, for the wrong people".

Ms Reeves said: "The Budget was a chance for the Government to unlock Britain’s promise and potential. But the only surprise was a one billion pound pensions bung for the one per cent, a move that will widen the cost of living chasm.

"At a time when families across the country face rising bills, higher costs and frozen wages, this gilded giveaway is the wrong priority, at the wrong time, for the wrong people.

"That’s why a Labour government will reverse this move. We urge the Chancellor and the Conservative government to think again too."