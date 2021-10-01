Budget negotiations continue as Manchin holds out over price tag
Tensions are rising and negotiations are intensifying as lawmakers continue high-stakes talks on President Biden's agenda. Speaker Nancy Pelosi delayed a vote on the bipartisan infrastructure bill after Democrats failed to unite behind it yesterday. CBS News chief White House correspondent Nancy Cordes and CBS News congressional correspondent Kris Van Cleave join CBSN with the latest developments.