Budget negotiations continue as Manchin holds out over price tag

Reuters

SAO PAULO (Reuters) -Brazilian soccer legend Pele left a Sao Paulo hospital after several weeks on Thursday, and a hospital bulletin said he would undergo chemotherapy following the removal of a colon tumor. Pele had been hospitalized for nearly a month, checking in for routine exams before undergoing a Sept. 4 operation to remove the tumor. He was in and out of the Albert Einstein Hospital's intensive care unit in the days after surgery, with social media posts from his family assuring fans he was recovering well.