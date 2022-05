Woman Reading Food Item Label In Supermarket

The price of some budget food lines have risen by more than 15%, according to new data, with pasta showing the steepest jump over a year.

The lowest cost version of pasta rose by 50% in the year to April, said the Office for National Statistics.

Household staples such as minced beef, bread and rice also recorded large increases.

But the average price rise of 30 budget food items at supermarkets was 6.7%, below the rate of inflation.