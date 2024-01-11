New year, new budget planning process for Marion County Commission

Jan. 11—FAIRMONT — The Marion County hotel-motel tax was put to work this week at the first 2024 session of county commission.

Rivesville received $10,000 for repairs to its community building and the W.Va. Country Music Hall of Fame Sagebrush Round-Up received $9,500 to be used for upgrading its HVAC system. The Hall of Fame was particularly singled out for plaudits by Commission President Ernie VanGilder.

"They contribute to the community here every week, they have an event out there on a regular basis," he said. "They bring in a tremendous amount of people here and they do fill our hotels and motels. The residents, of course, and the visitors buy gasoline here in the county. They probably are responsible for more people gathering here than anyone else in the community."

VanGilder added the hotel/motel tax is specifically set up for projects that promote tourism, which the community center and the Hall of Fame both fall under.

The commission also approved the Town of Worthington's request for a little over $27,000 to continue working on their sewage plant. The town's sewage system has made frequent appearances at the county commission. In September, representatives from the town made an emergency request to help replace the reciprocating pumps important to the system's operation.

The latest request carried over from the Dec. 20 session of county commission, with the town asking for funds in order to obtain a 20 horsepower aquajet electric motor as well as repair wastewater screens at the plant. VanGilder said this will get the town back up and operational, as well as give them a bit of a backup plan. No representative from the town was present at the meeting.

The Town of Monongah also received approval for its request for funding for sludge removal and disposal equipment. The town requested $10,000 for that purpose, but County Administrator Kris Cinalli noted that their funding request was unclear, due to various bids and estimates that were submitted with the request. VanGilder concurred, and increased the request to $20,000 to try and reconcile the contradicting numbers.

VanGilder also warned this year he planned to keep the commission on a tight budget.

"We used to receive $2 million a year in our coal severance tax that we do not get anymore," VanGilder said. "Marion County is mined out of coal and therefore we don't get the coal severance, which was a tremendous amount of money. It covered a lot of shortfalls. We managed to save a lot of that money over the years for a rainy day fund. To be diligent is the best procedure."

The coal severance tax ended being a major contributor to the county's budget calculations roughly six or seven years ago. Since then, VanGilder and the commission have done their best to plan around the lack of coal funds by leasing property, making transactions and holding money over from the coal windfall days. The county is in good shape to handle any emergency that might come up. As an indicator of the county's financial health, VanGilder pointed to the jail bill. Forty five out of West Virginia's 55 counties can't afford to pay the bill the state sends here to house local inmates. Marion County can still afford to and VanGilder wants to ensure the county avoids becoming the 46th entry on that list.

To help with the county's budgetary process, VanGilder and Cinalli requested that outside agencies submit their budget requests by Feb. 27.

"We always try to give a little bit of a buffer there when we can but then that gets difficult because everything gets so expensive depending on the severity of the project or emergency," Cinalli said.

To be able to plan better, the commission hopes to work more requests into its budget from the very beginning, rather than having them come in throughout the year which can be counterproductive to the planning process. That said, Cinalli said agencies' needs can change throughout the year, and that the commission still wants to maintain some flexibility.

"We don't want to kneecap ourselves to not be able to assist but at the same time it's very helpful for us if we knew, while we're working on our budget, what was going to happen," he said."

Cinalli said he can provide more information on applications and can be reached at kcinalli@marioncountywv.com or by phone at 304-367-5425.

Cinalli said the commission's budget is due to the state by March 28. He said the month goes by quickly with all the different departments and elected official requests.

Belinda Biafore also received an order of appointment as the new Marion County Circuit Court Clerk.

"I've been involved in politics for a long time and public service, it's my calling," Biafore said. "The current circuit clerk, Rhonda Starn, retired. She had some issues with family matters. So I went over to Judged Janes and Judge Wilson and I talked and I was very honored and humbled that they asked me to step in."

All three judges in the county house their court files in the circuit clerk's office. The office's employees also cover courtroom proceedings, everything from domestic violence, civil lawsuits, criminal matters and adoptions. Biafore still needs to run for election in order to be confirmed for the remainder of Starn's six year term, however the appointment will hold until the election. Starn served one year of her term for which she was elected in 2022.

"I'm here to serve," Biafore said. "I've learned through the commission that folks come in here are a little bit lost. So if anybody needs help in finding where they need to be, I'm always available. My door's open. I want them to know that I'm here to serve."

Reach Esteban at efernandez@timeswv.com