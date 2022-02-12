Budget, Spirit and Frontier agree to merge to form fifth-largest U.S. airline

The S&P 500 traded lower late in the week following another batch of extremely high inflation numbers and hawkish commentary from Federal Reserve officials.

On Thursday, the U.S. Labor Department reported the consumer price index gained 7.5% in January, exceeding economist estimates of 7.2% and marking the largest jump in inflation any month since February 1982. Inflation once again outpaced the 5.7% wage growth the Labor Department reported in January.

Following the CPI report, the Federal Reserve's St. Louis Fed President James Bullard said the central bank should be aggressive in raising interest rates by 1% before July 1. Stock prices dropped following Bullard's remarks, which suggest the possibility of at least one Fed rate hike of greater than 0.25% in coming months. The presidents of the Atlanta, Richmond and San Francisco Fed branches responded to Bullard’s comments by indicating they do not believe a 0.5% rate hike is appropriate at this time.

Yields on two-year U.S. Treasury bonds jumped 0.26% on Thursday to 1.586% in response to the inflation numbers, their largest one-day gain since 2009.

On Monday, Budget airlines Spirit and Frontier announced a $6.6-billion merger that would make the combined company the fifth-largest U.S. airline. The deal implies a $25.83 value per Spirit share, nearly a 20% premium to the stock's closing price the previous week.

Affirm denied

Shares of "buy now, pay later" specialist Affirm dropped 21% on Thursday and another 16% on Friday morning after the company inadvertently released its fiscal second-quarter results early on Twitter and disappointed Wall Street with its full-year revenue guidance.

Investors will get more earnings numbers in the week ahead, including reports from Nvidia, Cisco Systems and Shopify on Wednesday and Walmart on Thursday.

Analyst's S&P 500 earnings estimates for the first quarter dropped by 0.7% in January, according to FactSet.

Economic numbers

This week, investors will get more key economic updates on Tuesday when Eurostat releases its preliminary fourth-quarter eurozone GDP growth estimate and on Wednesday when the Federal Reserve releases its latest meeting minutes.

