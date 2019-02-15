Get Over Your Money Stress by Tackling This One Financial Chore

Budget. It’s the dreaded word of personal finance. Say it and people will tell you how much they despise it.

The statistics bear this out: A 2017 study from the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau reported that one out of every five people surveyed said that putting together a budget was too much of a hassle.

But is budgeting really that bad?

When I was younger and money was tight, having a budget felt like wearing a straitjacket. It was a constant reminder of what I couldn’t afford: nights out, new clothes, a new car or meals other than beans and rice. However, I was thinking about it the wrong way.

Now, I see a budget as a way to afford what I want in life, not as a limitation on what I can do. This is also how Jason Vitug, founder of financial information site Phroogal, views budgeting.

“A budget is a blueprint to help you get where you want to go or the life you want to live,” he said.

A recent GOBankingRates survey found that low salaries and living paycheck to paycheck is why most Americans don’t have enough money saved. The cost of living isn’t going to go down anytime soon, but if you can create and stick to a realistic budget, you’ll be able to make the most of what you have.

Read: 50 Ways to Live the Big Life on a Small Budget

woman looking at digital tablet at home More

Budgeting Helped Me Decide What I Really Valued — and What I Didn’t

People often look at a budget as something that curtails the things they enjoy, Vitug said. That’s because they’re looking at the process as a way to cut back on spending. But cutting back on spending doesn’t necessarily mean eliminating all the things you enjoy; it means cutting the things that don’t add any real value or enjoyment to your life.

“We spend and overspend on things that do not add value to our lives,” Vitug said. To start the budgeting process, you have to figure out what you actually value.

Try: How to Build a Perfect Budget for an Average Income of $64,175

Don’t compare your values to your friends’ and family members’ values, though. For example, a friend might tell you to stop buying daily lattes if you want to reduce spending. But what if coffee is something you really value and enjoy?

“If it gives you the perk you need to go through your day, who am I to tell you to cut Starbucks coffee from your life?” said Vitug.

Just remember to ask yourself whether the thing you want to buy — whether it’s a Frappuccino or a new pair of shoes — is something you really enjoy or just mindless consumption. If it’s the latter, it’s not something you value, nor will it help you achieve the life you want.

“Think about the vision for your life, all your hopes and dreams and crafting an ideal lifestyle you want to live,” said Vitug. “That is your destination.”

So perhaps what you want most is to someday start your own business or retire early. Or, maybe you want to live a life of luxury.

For example, I value family vacations because I value spending time with my kids. And because I want to be able to retire, saving for retirement is a priority for me. I treat it as a necessary expense along with food, utilities and my mortgage. In fact, all of my priorities — such as paying off my credit card balance every month, having the cash to cover travel costs, etc. — are where my money goes first each month.

Knowing what you value — and why — can help you set goals and motivate you to budget.