Budgeting Tips for Single Moms

Gabrielle Olya
·3 min read
TongTa / iStock.com
TongTa / iStock.com

Today’s “Financially Savvy Female” column was inspired by one of our readers who asked, “What’s a good budget plan for a single mother of two girls?” To help this reader out, we spoke with Gina Grippo-Martinez, a wealth advisor with ALINE Wealth. Grippo-Martinez is a mom herself who has worked with single-parent clients, and she shared her insights on how to create a realistic budget as a single mom.

Keep Up With the Latest: Sign Up for The Financially Savvy Female Newsletter
More Tips: How To Give Off Boss Energy No Matter What Your Position

What budget items should be included in a single mom’s budget?

All expenses for herself and her family that she is responsible for. First come the bare necessities. This includes personal and family expenses — groceries, child care, healthcare, cell phones and laptops, pet care, personal care items, clothing, car payments and gas; and home expenses — mortgage, taxes, homeowner’s insurance, cable, electricity, internet and gas/oil, to name a few. Leave room in your budget for extras such as entertainment, a vacation fund and charitable donations. As a single parent, consider closely examining insurance options. These include life, disability, long-term care, medical and umbrella insurance. Lastly, don’t forget to prepare for emergencies. Put away a little per month for an emergency fund. You want to have six months of expenses covered just in case.

Check Out: 4 Essential Tips for Moms Re-Entering the Workforce

How should a single mom balance covering expenses now with saving for her kids’ future and her own future? What should she prioritize?

The bare necessities must come first. That means prioritizing housing expenses, groceries, child care and healthcare.

To save for the future, she can contribute to her retirement plan at work. Every little bit will help, and the time value of money and compound interest mean saving early and often pays off. At the very least, she should do her best to contribute enough to receive her employer’s match, if offered. This is essentially free money. She should try setting contributions to automatically increase by 1% annually.

To save for her kids, she can open 529 accounts. Several states offer tax deductions on contributions to these accounts. When her children receive monetary gifts for birthdays, holidays and graduations, deposit these funds in their 529 accounts. She can also set up monthly contributions to be automatically deducted from her checking account and deposited into the 529s. Again, every little bit helps, and the earlier you start the better. Challenge yourself to increase the contributions by 1% annually.

Keep Reading: How Women Can Stop Falling Prey to Imposter Syndrome

Starting early for retirement and education savings is the best way to take advantage of compounding returns and prepare yourself for the future. Don’t forget that student loans are available for college, but your retirement cannot be financed. Discuss the benefits of state schools over private schools before your kids take on thousands in student debt.

What are some tips for making ends meet as a parent on a single income?

Learning to be thrifty is a must. Look for fun inexpensive activities like your town’s local street fairs, festivals and the beach. Take advantage of free resources offered by your local libraries such as classes, events and passes to local museums. Pack picnic lunches and try not to eat out a lot for dinner. Make meals fun at home, like Taco Tuesdays or personal pizzas with their favorite toppings. Bring breakfast and lunch to work. Have your coffee at home first as opposed to purchasing out. Most importantly, it takes a village to raise a child. Lean on friends and family for support. Everyone could use a weekend at grandma’s and your teenage neighbor would probably love to add tutoring to her college resume.

GOBankingRates wants to empower women to take control of their finances. According to the latest stats, women hold $72 billion in private wealth — but fewer women than men consider themselves to be in “good” or “excellent” financial shape. Women are less likely to be investing and are more likely to have debt, and women are still being paid less than men overall. Our “Financially Savvy Female” column will explore the reasons behind these inequities and provide solutions to change them. We believe financial equality begins with financial literacy, so we’re providing tools and tips for women, by women to take control of their money and help them live a richer life.

More From GOBankingRates

This article originally appeared on GOBankingRates.com: Budgeting Tips for Single Moms

Recommended Stories

  • 3 simple rules for cushioning yourself against inflation

    With inflation chipping away at your spending power, here's how can you protect yourself, and one way to earn more interest on your savings.

  • Experts: Here’s How Much You Should Have In Your Checking Account

    Checking accounts are the bedrock of personal finance in the United States. According to a recent GOBankingRates survey of more than 1,300 adults from all over the country, more than 95% of America...

  • BP quits Russia in up to $25 billion hit after Ukraine invasion

    BP is abandoning its stake in Russian oil giant Rosneft in an abrupt and costly end to three decades of operating in the energy-rich country, marking the most significant move yet by a Western company in response to Moscow's invasion of Ukraine. Rosneft accounts for around half of BP's oil and gas reserves and a third of its production and divesting the 19.75% stake will result in charges of up to $25 billion, the British company said, without saying how it plans to extricate itself. The rapid retreat represents a dramatic exit for BP, the biggest foreign investor in Russia, and puts the spotlight on other Western companies with operations in the country including France's TotalEnergies and Britain's Shell, amid an escalating crisis between the West and Moscow.

  • Mark Cuban Says This Is Your Best Investment

    Mark Cuban is a billionaire entrepreneur who is well known for serving as one of the main "sharks" on the popular show Shark Tank. Cuban knows quite a bit about investing, so listening to his advice could be smart if you're trying to figure out what to do with your money. Although there are many different kinds of investments, Cuban recommends a particular one for maximizing your potential returns.

  • SWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse Says

    (Bloomberg) -- The decision to exclude various Russian lenders from the SWIFT messaging system could result in missed payments and giant overdrafts within the international banking system and spur monetary authorities to reactivate daily operations to supply the market with dollars, according to Credit Suisse Group AG strategist Zoltan Pozsar. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateU.S., Europe Cut Some Russian Banks From SWIFT: Ukraine UpdateElon

  • The 1 FAANG Stock to Buy Hand Over Fist for the First Half of 2022 (and Beyond)

    Amid the turmoil in the markets, here is perhaps the best risk-reward choice among FAANG stocks today. Google parent Alphabet (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL) is a FAANG stock one can buy today with confidence. Thanks to the technology sell-off, Alphabet is down about 13% from its recent all-time highs, in spite of a blowout recent earnings report.

  • Taxes 2022: Tax Breaks for Filers over 50

    Making it to the half-century mark should come with certain rewards, and the IRS is ready to hand them out. Once you turn 50 years old you begin to qualify for certain tax breaks that younger...

  • Russians are scrambling to withdraw US dollars at ATMs as the ruble hits a record low on sweeping Western sanctions

    The ruble plunged nearly 30% against the US dollar on Monday to a fresh record low amid Western sanctions against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine.

  • Stimulus Check Update: Could Americans Be Getting an Extra $650 Due to Stimulus Checks?

    Image source: Getty Images In 2021, the American Rescue Plan Act provided a substantial amount of financial relief to Americans struggling due to the impacts of COVID-19.To ensure that people got the money when it was needed, the stimulus payments were sent out as advances on tax credits.

  • Ruble collapses as new sanctions on Russia hit

    Russia's currency collapsed in overnight trading, with the ruble plummeting against the dollar. Why it matters: The dive shows that the steadily increasing sanctions from the U.S., the European Union and the United Kingdom will inflict massive pain on Russia's economy — the 11th largest on earth — and its people, in a shock that could reverberate throughout the global financial system.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freeThe Russian

  • Here’s How Much Retirees Actually Have in Savings (Hint: It’s Not Enough)

    It's long been a rule of thumb that you should have $1 million saved before you retire -- and you may actually need to have close to double that in many cases. But most retirees have far less. A...

  • Russia central bank urges calm amid cash run fears

    The Bank of Russia says it has enough liquidity to 'function smoothly' despite new sanctions.

  • Strong Insider Buying Puts These 2 Stocks in Focus

    What to make of the markets today? After steep drops in January, February has seen increased volatility, with sharp swings up and down. That, combined with geopolitical tensions, stubbornly high inflation, and a Federal Reserve that is looking to raise rates more aggressively have made the markets – already tough to predict – more uncertain than ever. In times like these, investors could use some clear guide toward the stocks that are primed for gains, but finding one is the trick. Investors wil

  • Coinbase CEO's 7 Words That Could Mean Billions for Investors

    If you've been on the fence about this stock, here's the news you've probably been waiting for.

  • Social Security Tax Cliff: Just $1 Could Increase Taxable Income by 35%

    According to the Social Security Administration, about 40% of all Social Security recipients pay income taxes on their benefits. Depending on how much you receive in additional income per year, you...

  • Warren Buffett's Berkshire Hathaway disclosed a $233 billion gain from its top 15 stocks. Take a look at how its biggest holdings have performed.

    The investor's company has racked up unrealized gains of 3,800% on Moody's, 1,800% on American Express, and 1,700% on Coca-Cola as of December 31.

  • Insiders are Buying PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) After the Decline - Fundamentals May Reveal Why

    With its stock down 41% over the past three months, it is easy to disregard PayPal Holdings (NASDAQ:PYPL). But recent developments indicate that insiders have started buying up company stock, which is something they do if they feel that the company is undervalued. We are going to look at insider activity and the possible fundamentals underlying this behavior.

  • Why Intel Is My Top Stock To Buy Right Now

    Shares of Intel (NASDAQ: INTC) have underperformed the broader stock market by a big margin over the past three years thanks to the loss of its manufacturing lead to rival foundries, but the company's long-term guidance indicates that a turnaround may be in the cards. After all, Intel has shown signs that it could regain its mojo by building pressure on rivals such as Advanced Micro Devices. Let's look at the reasons it would be a bad idea to discount Intel's turnaround prospects.

  • China puts 'aggressive' terms on Uganda airport loan: researchers

    A top Chinese lender has imposed "aggressive" repayment terms on a $200 million loan to expand Uganda's international airport, US-based research lab AidData said Monday, criticising the bank for forcing the government to repay its debt before funding public services.

  • Russia Swaps Signal Record 56% Chance of Default After Sanctions

    (Bloomberg) -- The cost of insuring Russia’s government debt rose to a record after harder-hitting sanctions on the country prompted Moscow to take emergency measures to shield its financial sector. Most Read from BloombergBelarus Preparing to Send Soldiers, Report Says: Ukraine UpdateWorld’s Biggest Plane Destroyed in Russian Attack on AirfieldSWIFT Russian Ban Could Force Fed to Step In, Credit Suisse SaysPutin Races the Clock as Fast Military Advance ‘Frustrated’U.S., Europe Cut Some Russian