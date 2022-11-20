Their Budgets Flush, Many States Are Sending Checks to Residents

2
Ann Carrns
·4 min read

Millions of Americans received stimulus checks from the federal government during the depths of the pandemic. This year, many states have a budget surplus and are using some of it to help taxpayers deal with high inflation.

As many as 20 states — depending on who’s counting — are offering one-time rebates or expanded tax credits. That’s up from just a handful last year, said Richard Auxier, a senior policy associate with the Tax Policy Center.

Sign up for The Morning newsletter from the New York Times

Some states have already distributed the payments, but others will be sending checks well into next year. You may want to contact your state tax agency to see if you may still be eligible — particularly if you don’t regularly file an income tax return, Auxier said.

Many states can afford to be generous. They have benefited from federal COVID-19 relief money and have seen higher tax revenue as their economies have rebounded from pandemic closings. At the same time, high inflation — while easing somewhat recently — continues to burden consumers. That has led states to offer “inflation relief” as well as general tax cuts and expanded sales tax holidays.

“This lets states play Santa Claus,” Auxier said.

The state payments are often smaller than the stimulus checks sent by the federal government in 2020 and 2021 but can be substantial, leading some economists to worry that they could fuel inflation by encouraging spending. New Mexico, for instance, offered up to $1,500 in rebates and direct relief. Some residents can file a 2021 state tax return as late as May 31, 2023, and still be eligible for a payment.

Some states, including California, base payments on a taxpayer’s income (up to $250,000 for singles and $500,000 for married couples, in 2020). They must have filed a state tax return by Oct. 15, 2021. The state’s “middle-class tax refund” credit ranges from $200 to $1,050, and payments began in October and are continuing through January.

Still others — such as South Carolina — limit rebates to people who had a tax liability for 2021, meaning people who ended up owing no tax last year won’t get a rebate. The rebates are worth up to $800.

Some states have to send rebates. A Massachusetts law requires that tax revenue over the state’s annual tax revenue cap be returned to taxpayers, and a state audit determined that the cap was exceeded. Taxpayers will receive refunds equal to about 14% of their tax bill for 2021. Taxpayers who have already filed their 2021 returns should get their refund by mid-December, according to the state’s website. If you haven’t filed yet, you can still get a refund if you file by Sept. 15, 2023.

New York is paying rebates to homeowners through a new, one-year program based on factors such as income and where they live. The state is also sending checks to families and workers who claim the state’s child tax credit or earned-income tax credit, and the average payment is $270, the governor’s office has said. Most eligible New Yorkers should have received them by the end of October.

New Jersey expanded eligibility for property tax rebates with its ANCHOR tax relief program. Residents who owned or rented their main home in the state on Oct. 1, 2019, and had 2019 household income up to $250,000 (for owners) and $150,000 (renters) are eligible. Homeowners will get $1,000 or $1,500, depending on their income; renters get $450. Residents have until Dec. 30 to apply for the credit. Payments are expected to be made no later than May. (The rebates are intended as an annual program rather than a one-time offering, said Danielle Currie, a spokesperson for the state’s Treasury Department.)

Other states offering some type of rebate or credit are Colorado, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Indiana, Maine, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island and Virginia.

Here are some questions and answers about state relief payments:

What if I have questions about relief payments in my state?

Tax matters are typically handled by state tax agencies or revenue departments. The Federation of Tax Administrators’ website offers a list of agencies with contact information.

Are the state relief checks sent automatically?

It varies, so check your state’s program for details. In many states, you don’t have to submit an application, but you must have filed an income tax return for a specific year to qualify.

What if my payment is smaller than expected?

Some states may subtract amounts for past-due tax bills, unpaid child support or other debts from the rebates.

© 2022 The New York Times Company

Recommended Stories

  • Cigars, Booze, Money: How a Lobbying Blitz Made Sports Betting Ubiquitous

    TOPEKA, Kan. — State Rep. John Barker, a cattle breeder, retired judge and chair of one of the most powerful committees in the Kansas Legislature, had a glass of 30-year Redbreast Irish whiskey in his hand and a Don Tomas cigar from Honduras in his mouth. Both had been passed to him as he entered a party a few blocks from the state Capitol. It was co-sponsored by lobbyists who had recently turned to Barker for help legalizing sports betting in Kansas. “They keep a special bottle for me up there

  • COP27 deal delivers landmark on 'loss and damage'

    STORY: Countries finally came to an agreement at the COP27 climate summit early on Sunday (November 20). It sets up a 'loss and damage' fund to help poor countries being battered by climate disasters. But does not boost efforts to tackle the emissions causing them.After tense negotiations that ran through the night, the Egyptian COP27 presidency released the final text for a deal - and called a plenary session to quickly push it through.Negotiators made no objections as COP27's president, Sameh Shoukry , rattled through the final agenda items in the Egyptian resort of Sharm el-Sheikh . "I now invite the COP to adopt the decision entitled funding arrangements for responding to loss and damage associated with the adverse effects of climate change..."The swift approval for creating a dedicated loss and damage fund still left many of the most controversial decisions on the fund until next year, including who should pay into it.Delegates praised the breakthrough on setting up the fund as climate justice, for its aim in helping vulnerable countries cope with storms, floods and other disasters being fueled by rich nations' historic carbon emissions.But some felt the deal did not go far enough, including EU climate policy chief, Frans Timmermans."This is the make or break decade, but what we have in front of us is not enough of a step forward for people and planet. It does not bring enough added efforts from major emitters to increase and accelerate their emissions cuts. It does not bring a higher degree of confidence that we will achieve the commitments made under the Paris agreement and in Glasgow last year. it does not address the yawning gap between climate science and our climate policies."COP26 president, Alok Sharma, was also critical of the final text in his closing comments."Emissions peaking before 2025 as the science tells us is necessary, not in this text. Clear follow-through on the phase-down of coal - not in this text. A clear commitment to phase-out all fossil fuels, not in this text. And the energy text weakened in the final minutes. Friends, I said in Glasgow that the pulse of 1.5 is weak, unfortunately, it remains on life support."Small island nations facing a climate-driven rise in sea level had pushed for the loss and damage deal, but lamented a lack of ambition on curbing emissions.The two-week summit, billed as the "African COP" has been seen as a test of global resolve to fight climate change - even as a war in Europe, energy market turmoil and rampant consumer inflation distract international attention.

  • State Stimulus Checks 2022: See if Payments Are Coming Your Way Before the Year Ends

    Nearly 20 states approved stimulus payments in one form or another in 2022, and residents in a dozen of them are still waiting for their money. If you live in one of the following 12 states and you...

  • Pence commends leaders of both parties for Jan. 6 handling

    Pence said that House and Senate leaders insisted that they had to reconvene that day.

  • Home heating costs are on the rise but government assistance is running short

    As winter temperatures arrive across America, government officials are bracing for a surge of households unable to pay rising winter heating bills.

  • Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump's Tax Cuts for The Wealthy

    House Democrats have proposed legislation that could end Trump tax cuts for the wealthy and corporations. If passed, this could implement some of the biggest tax increases in decades. But while these tax changes aim to make good on President … Continue reading → The post Tax the Rich: Biden to End Trump Tax Cuts on the Wealthy appeared first on SmartAsset Blog.

  • Desperate Trump Floats Impeachment 'Double Jeopardy' Claim Against Indictments

    "Isn't this sort of like double jeopardy?" the former president asked after a special counsel was appointed to continue investigating him.

  • Russia raised a record $13.6 billion in one day as the cost of Vladimir Putin's war with Ukraine keeps mounting

    Russia sold more debt on November 16 to help pay for the ongoing invasion of its neighbor, according to British defence intelligence.

  • Some QAnon believers are enraged by Trump's 2024 announcement and have started ignoring 'Q drops.' But experts say the movement is as fervent as ever.

    QAnon was split by Trump's 2024 announcement, with many followers believing it betrayed their deeply-held, baseless fantasies about election fraud.

  • Elizabeth Holmes’ Net Worth Once Made Her a Billionaire—Here’s How Much She Makes Now

    She fraudulently raised millions to fund her failed company, Theranos.

  • Herschel Walker Trolled With 'Quite Astonishing' Attack Ad Featuring Donald Trump

    Sen. Raphael Warnock's spot sends a simple yet stark message about his rival in Georgia's Senate race.

  • Kari Lake Claims Her Voters Were Disenfranchised. Her Voters Tell a Different Story.

    When he stepped inside a Phoenix polling place on the morning of Election Day on the way to work, Kevin Bembry was told that the tabulation machines were not functioning properly and he might want to vote somewhere else. “I’ve never had that happen before,” Bembry, 57, a security officer, said in a video later posted online. His testimony was one of many circulated on social media by activist groups, right-wing media outlets and Kari Lake, the Republican candidate for governor, whose campaign po

  • AOC responds to Elon Musk's poll to reinstate Trump's Twitter, saying the 'last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection'

    "Idk man, last time he was here this platform was used to incite an insurrection," Rep. Ocasio-Cortez tweeted in reply to Musk's poll on Trump.

  • Ukraine begins evacuation from Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts

    Voluntary evacuation from the liberated Kherson and Mykolaiv oblasts has now begun, and the state is paying all related costs. Source: Ukrinform, citing Iryna Vereshchuk, Minister for Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories, and Vitalii Kim, Head of the Mykolaiv Oblast Military Administration Quote from Vereshchuk: "Voluntary evacuation from the liberated territories in the south of Ukraine has already begun, and the state is paying all costs and taking all responsibility associate

  • Explosion on gas pipeline near St. Petersburg causes major fire

    An explosion and fire hit a gas pipeline in Russia’s Leningrad Oblast on Nov. 19, with a massive ball of flame being visible for over 10 kilometers around the blast site.

  • Elon Musk says 'Hey stop defaming me' after coming under fire for letting Donald Trump back on Twitter

    The new owner of Twitter polled users on Saturday asking whether he should lift the ban on the former president's account, with 51.8% voting "Yes."

  • Kyiv is "Russian city", Medvedev threatens to "return" it

    Dmitry Medvedev, Deputy Chairman of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, has said that Kyiv is an alleged "Russian city" and hinted that Russia is going to seize it. Source: Medvedev on Telegram Quote: "Here, various cockroaches that have bred in the Kyiv insectarium constantly threaten to 'return Crimea'.

  • Democracy on the line: This is the Supreme Court case that frightens me the most

    “I am very worried,” writes UC Berkeley Law School Dean Erwin Chemerinsky. | Opinion

  • Stimulus Update: As Many As 10 Million People Are Owed COVID Relief – Are You One?

    Government stimulus packages enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic provided financial relief to about 165 million Americans, but many still haven't received their payments -- and time is running out to...

  • DeSantis Makes Pitch to Republicans Looking to Move From Trump

    (Bloomberg) -- Governor Ron DeSantis portrayed his record in Florida as a blueprint for the US as some Republicans see him as a alternative to Donald Trump, telling a group of donors and activists “we’ve got a lot more to do, and I have only begun to fight.”Most Read from BloombergMalaysia Latest: Tight Election Race Points to Hung ParliamentMalaysia Latest: Anwar Confident He Will Have a Chance to LeadMusk Says Trump Will Be Reinstated on Twitter After Poll WinTrump Cites Twitter ‘Problems,’ Sa