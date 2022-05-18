Budgets, non-binding cannabis questions on Pomfret Annual Town Meeting slate

Pomfret residents on Thursday will be asked to ratify proposed 2022-23 town and school board budgets and to sound-off on cannabis growing and sale questions.

The meeting, at 7 p.m. at the Pomfret Community School, 20 Pomfret St., will include a vote on the proposed $3.2 million general government budget. The spending plan represents a $181,200, or 6.08%, increase from the current year. The proposed $10.7 million Board of Education budget calls for a $341,500, or 3.3%. jump in funding.

The finance board has approved using assigned and unassigned funding to keep the mill rate below a 0.25-mill increase. The exact amount of funds set to be used will be decided after the meeting.

Pomfret Annual Town Meeting set for 7 p.m., Thursday at Pomfret Community School.

Residents will also be asked to give their opinions on two non-binding questions related to the growing and sale of cannabis in town. The town’s Planning and Zoning Commission previously passed a six-month moratorium on the sale and processing of cannabis in order to glean public opinion on the issue.

The questions are as follows:

1. Should the Town permit/allow the retail sale of recreational Cannabis within the Town?

2. Should the Town permit/allow the cultivation of Cannabis within the Town?

The full call of the meeting can be found at https://www.pomfretct.gov/home/news/annual-town-meeting-thursday-may-19th-at-700-pm.

John Penney can be reached at jpenney@norwichbulletin.com or at (860) 857-6965

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: Pomfret budget proposals up for vote at Thursday's annual town meeting