Budweiser Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH Alongside NFT
Prolific beer brand Budweiser is getting frothy on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).
Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket ship designed by NFT artist Tom Sachs.
Users say the beer company has also purchased the Beer.eth domain name for 30 ether, or roughly US$95,000.
CoinDesk attempted to contact Budweiser but did not get a response by press time.
A link to the DNS address on OpenSea shows the rocket displayed in Budweiser’s Twitter profile was bought for eight ether (US$25,000).
Richard Oppy, vice president of global brands at Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, told CoinDesk last month the beer brand is investing in a new NFT media shop run by internet entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.
The shop, touted as a “long-term business play” by beer company executives, will see Budweiser’s, including other beer brands’, intellectual property packaged and sold as NFTs.