Budweiser Buys Beer.eth Domain Name for 30 ETH Alongside NFT

Sebastian Sinclair
·1 min read

Prolific beer brand Budweiser is getting frothy on non-fungible tokens (NFTs).

  • Budweiser has changed its Twitter profile picture to that of a rocket ship designed by NFT artist Tom Sachs.

  • Users say the beer company has also purchased the Beer.eth domain name for 30 ether, or roughly US$95,000.

  • CoinDesk attempted to contact Budweiser but did not get a response by press time.

  • A link to the DNS address on OpenSea shows the rocket displayed in Budweiser’s Twitter profile was bought for eight ether (US$25,000).

  • Richard Oppy, vice president of global brands at Budweiser’s parent company, Anheuser-Busch InBev, told CoinDesk last month the beer brand is investing in a new NFT media shop run by internet entrepreneur Gary Vaynerchuk.

  • The shop, touted as a “long-term business play” by beer company executives, will see Budweiser’s, including other beer brands’, intellectual property packaged and sold as NFTs.

