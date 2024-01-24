Budweiser Clydesdales to make Hilton Head appearance. Here’s where you can see them

The Budweiser Clydesdale horses will trot through Hilton Head during the town’s St. Patrick’s Day Parade March 17.

They won’t be the only iconic participants at IrishFest. The Oscar Meyer Wienermobile and Big Idaho Potato Truck are slated to be there too, alongside the Boston and New York Police Department’s bagpipe bands and local organizations.

The Express Clydesdales march in the 35th annual Hilton Head Island St. Patrick’s Day Parade on Sunday afternoon on Hilton Head.

Local businessperson Tom Reilley founded the parade in 1983 and upwards of 25,000 spectators attended last year, according to their website, which also says it’s South Carolina’s oldest parade. This year won’t be the first time the horses have appeared in the parade, or been in Beaufort County. The team has visited Hilton Head as far back as 1989 and has been an Anheuser-Busch staple for more than 80 years.

Chuck, a Budweiser Clydesdale horse, is led off his trailer by a handler on March 13, 2015, before a parade down Calhoun Street in Bluffton.

IrishFest is scheduled to start March 16 with a concert at Lowcountry Celebration Park and continue March 17 with the parade set to march down Pope Avenue at 3 p.m.

Clydesdales march down Pope Avenue for the Hilton Head St. Patrick’s Day Parade on March 18, 1989.