Buena house explosion: Authorities yet to identify six victims but confirm two dead

BUENA BOROUGH — Authorities as of early Friday have not released the identities of the six known casualties of a house explosion on the 300 block of North West Boulevard around 10:35 a.m. Thursday.

Franklin Township police said the living casualties are two girls, one a year and a half old, and a 16-year-old. Both were taken to St. Christopher's Hospital for Children in Philadelphia. Information concerning the girls has been requested from the hospital but it has not immediately commented .

The scene of a house explosion Thursday morning on the 300 block of North West Boulevard in Buena Borough, Atlantic County. To the right, smoke continues to come off the debris late Thursday afternoon. South Jersey Gas workers lLeft) are digging down to turn off connections. PHOTO: August 3, 2023.

Police believe four people were killed inside the home. They are described as a 2½-year-old boy, a 3½-year-old girl and two men ages, 52 and 73.

Two sets of remains were removed from the house on Thursday. However, police would not comment on their ages or genders.

Police also have not described what the relationships are among the victims.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Buena house explosion: Police yet to ID 6 victims but confirm 2 dead