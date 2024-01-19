Buena Vista accident kills elderly pedestrian

BUENA VISTA - An 81-year-old pedestrian was struck and killed by a car while trying to cross a highway here.

Lucy Lillio, of Buena, was hit on the 1100 block of Harding Highway, also known as Route 40, around 7:50 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17, authorities said.

No other injuries were reported.

Late-night trip ends in tragedy Chatsworth newlywed dies in UTV crash in Tabernacle

The Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office and the New Jersey State Police are investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is asked to call Prosecutor's Detective Dylan Hutton at 609-909-7885.

Jim Walsh is a senior reporter for the Courier-Post, Burlington County Times and The Daily Journal. Email: Jwalsh@cpsj.com.

This article originally appeared on Cherry Hill Courier-Post: Lucy Lilio of Buena fatally struck crossing Harding Highway