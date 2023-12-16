Buena Vista Ski Resort set to open this weekend snow or no snow

Dec. 15—BEMIDJI — For a ski resort in northern Minnesota, having a little bit of snow is quite helpful — but the lack of snow this winter isn't stopping Buena Vista Ski Resort from opening its doors this weekend.

And the looming question is: Will there be enough snow?

Although the 74th season at Buena Vista has been delayed, as third-generation owner and operator Suzanne Thomas says they cannot run the snow-making machines due to the abnormally warm December weather, she is remaining positive.

"When it gets to 25 degrees or warmer, the snow machines have to shut down. I'm worried about the fact that we are not able to make snow when it's so warm," she said. "It's kind of out of our hands and we can only make snow when the temperatures allow us to. I think people are quite understanding and we're happy that we're going to be opening."

According to Thomas, during a few of the colder days, they had the snow machines on full blast and there was enough snow to cover a few of the main trails like Sunflake, Julia and lower Red River Run along with the terrain park.

"It will be our first opening weekend because we haven't opened yet due to the warm temperatures," she said. "We're just missing the people, we can't wait to see the smiley faces here again and we want them to come out and enjoy the weather and the music."

But regardless of the snow or whether or not attendees know how to ski or board, the Thomas family welcomes everyone to Buena Vista on Saturday, Dec. 16, from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. and Sunday, Dec. 17, from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

"Also on Sunday from (3 to 5 p.m.) inside our Christmas Village Hall of Fame we are going to have complimentary hot chocolate, Christmas music, coloring for kids and local craftspeople with unique gifts for someone special," she added.

She said there's plenty of new custom apparel, season passes and gift cards to buy for the ski enthusiasts on your holiday shopping lists, an ugly Christmas sweater contest and a tasty lunch in the continental cafe.

"We just have to take it one day at a time, work with what we have and remain positive because it'll be a fun season," Thomas said. "We will have special opening weekend rates and even if you don't ski or snowboard, we have lots of other activities for you to enjoy."