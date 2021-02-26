Buenaventura: 4Q Earnings Snapshot

LIMA, Peru (AP) _ Compania de Minas Buenaventura SAA (BVN) on Thursday reported a loss of $60 million in its fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Lima, Peru-based company said it had a loss of 24 cents. Losses, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to 23 cents per share.

The miner posted revenue of $236.1 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported that its loss widened to $135.7 million, or 53 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $676.5 million.

Buenaventura shares have decreased nearly 8% since the beginning of the year. The stock has decreased almost 5% in the last 12 months.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

