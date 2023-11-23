Read the full story on The Backfire News

Buff Bagwell Reportedly Picks Up Another DUI Charge

It seems like ‘tis the season for celebrities getting pulled over and arrested for DUI. One of the latest is former WWE professional wrestler Buff Bagwell, whose legal name is Marcus Bagwell. It’s sad to see these stars many used to look up to end up making poor decisions, leading to their arrest.

According to records from the Cobb County Sheriff’s Office in Georgia, Bagwell is now facing a Driving Under the Influence of Drugs and Speeding charges, reports Wrestle Zone. Both are misdemeanors, so this doesn’t mean Buff is in super serious trouble, although it’s still concerning.

A search of jail records online under Bagwell’s name didn’t return any results, so we can’t confirm these charges.

But it seems Bagwell has been on a bit of a tear in 2023, having been arrested for DUI and speeding back in July. While we know it’s innocent until proven guilty, this pattern most definitely is troubling. Back in the summer after his release from custody he stated that he’d been sober for 11 months, claiming the arrest was for a previous offense from “years ago.”

With this latest incident, Buff Bagwell released a video where he addresses the claims being made about him. Recorded on November 15, he says he’s 446 days sober. If that’s true, not only does it fly in the face of claims he’s been charged with DUI, that’s quite the accomplishment worthy of congratulations.

Bagwell has struggled with substance abuse in the past, resulting in some real legal problems. In the video response he explains that “whenever I get a violation in the DUI Court Program it lists my original offense from 3 years ago.” He goes on to claim the latest incident was from his “losing my temper” and he was in lockup for 24 hours as a result.

We’ve seen other people struggle with and beat addiction, as well as those who have fallen back into its horrific grasp. Hopefully Bagwell stays on his path to recovery and a much brighter future.

Images via Facebook