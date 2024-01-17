Buffalo Bills Fans Cheer as Shirtless Snow Shoveler Slides Down Chute

Buffalo Bills fans cheered on one brave snow shoveler on Sunday, January 14, as he slid shirtless down a chute at the Buffalo Bills’ stadium in Orchard Park, New York.

The Bills appealed for snow shovelers ahead of their NFL playoff game against the Pittsburgh Steelers, offering $20 per hour and free food. The game was postponed to Monday evening as harsh weather hit the region, and New York Governor Kathy Hochul issued a travel ban in Erie County and a State of Emergency for western New York. The team later urged snow shovelers to comply with the travel ban.

Alexander Mueck recorded this video as he worked to help clear the stadium. Mueck told Storyful, “Many of us stayed for over 12 hours, some overnight.”

The Bills defeated the Steelers 31-17, and the National Weather Service reported the Buffalo Airport measured 8 inches of snow, breaking a daily record of 7.8 inches set in 1963. Credit: Alexander Mueck via Storyful