Buffalo Bills football stadium buried in snow

Associated Press

A day before a major lake-effect storm buried western New York in snow, Bills quarterback Josh Allen acknowledged needing to place more faith in those around him to correct a sudden rash of turnovers. Little could Allen have envisioned how much he and the Bills would need to lean on themselves and their snow-shoveling fanbase to overcome the challenges they’d face to dig themselves out, travel to play a “home” game in Detroit and — with little practice time — pull out a 31-23 victory over Cleveland to end a two-game skid. With Buffalo still experiencing the aftereffects of a storm dumping 7 feet of snow in some places, the Bills (7-3) must do it all over again on a short week.