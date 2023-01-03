Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on MNF: Timeline of events

Reuters

Russia acknowledged on Monday that scores of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, drawing demands from Russian nationalist bloggers for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump. Russia's defence ministry said 63 soldiers had died in the fiery blast which destroyed a temporary barracks in a former vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called this an exaggeration.