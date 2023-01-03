Buffalo Bills safety Damar Hamlin collapses on MNF: Timeline of events
Here's everything you need to know about Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during MNF. More updates to come.
Here's everything you need to know about Buffalo Bills' Damar Hamlin collapsing on the field during MNF. More updates to come.
The Bills-Bengals game was delayed more than 15 minutes for a frightening injury.
Head coaches Zac Taylor and Sean McDermott also deserve commendation for putting the health of their players over the demands of the National Football League, which has hit an absolutely unthinkable new low when it comes to "player safety."
A person close to #Bills S Damar Hamlin provides an update:
Detroit Lions WR Chuck Hughes is the only player to die during an NFL game: 1971 against the Chicago Bears on the field at Tiger Stadium.
At Elton John's “Farewell Yellow Brick Road Tour” Disney Plus premiere, 'AGT' judge Heidi Klum stunned fans with a see-through lace outfit on Instagram.
Russia acknowledged on Monday that scores of its troops were killed in one of the Ukraine war's deadliest strikes, drawing demands from Russian nationalist bloggers for commanders to be punished for housing soldiers alongside an ammunition dump. Russia's defence ministry said 63 soldiers had died in the fiery blast which destroyed a temporary barracks in a former vocational college in Makiivka, twin city of the Russian-occupied regional capital of Donetsk in eastern Ukraine. Kyiv said the Russian death toll was in the hundreds, though pro-Russian officials called this an exaggeration.
If a nuclear bomb were to strike the US, cities might not have enough emergency services to aid the wounded.
Prince Harry has revealed more about his strained relationship with the royal family and palace in two upcoming interviews with both British outlet ITV and CBS News' 60 Minutes.
Bills safety Damar Hamlin was in critical condition after he collapsed on the field Monday night, the NFL said, and Buffalo's game against the Cincinnati Bengals was suspended. Hamlin was administered CPR on the field, ESPN reported, and he was surrounded by teammates, some of them in tears, after he was hurt while tackling Bengals receiver Tee Higgins. Higgins led with his right shoulder, which hit Hamlin in the chest.
Dad William was even carrying a toy under his arm that belonged to Prince Louis.
UPDATE: Jeremy Renner underwent surgery after suffering “blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.” Read more here. PREVIOUS UPDATE with police statement: The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Reno has confirmed what Deadline told you Sunday night: Jeremy Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing […]
Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger reportedly sped home across the country before Christmas break, pulled over twice with his dad in the car, lawyer says.
In another Northern California storm update, Elizabeth Klinge explains that the flood waters are heading toward I-5.
Former President Donald Trump has had a wild 2022. He ended it with his annual New Year's Eve party at Mar-a-Lago. Who was there, and who wasn't?
(Bloomberg) -- New Chinese Foreign Minister Qin Gang offered effusive praise of Americans after stepping down as his nation’s top envoy to Washington, signaling that ties between the world’s biggest economies appear to be warming despite recent tensions over Taiwan.Most Read from BloombergElon Musk Becomes First Person Ever to Lose $200 BillionUkraine Latest: Strike Kills 63 Russian Troops in Occupied TownXi Warns of Tough Covid Fight, Acknowledges Divisions in ChinaGemini’s Cameron Winklevoss S
Do yourself a favor and take the five minutes and 59 seconds out of your day to watch this.View Entire Post ›
How fast is Alabama football running back Jahmyr Gibbs? He revealed a shockingly fast clocking on Monday after declaring for 2023 NFL Draft.
A father tried to save his son by calling for help. He was too late. The son is the second avalanche-related death in Colorado this season.
Many wonder how much the wet weather is impacting California's critical reservoirs. KTVU's Tom Vacar takes a look at whether the last storm impacted the drought.
Those with knowledge of Idaho killing suspect Bryan Kohberger say he harassed women, and those with knowledge of the investigation say he tracked the victims before the killing.