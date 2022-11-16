Buffalo braces for big lake effect snow event
Officials are urging people to have enough food and water for the long duration event, and to stay off the roads once the storm starts.
Tuesday storm system moves through followed by late week lake effect. It's winter!
As back-to-back arctic blasts move across the northern U.S., AccuWeather forecasters are predicting several feet of snow will fall in the Buffalo area from Nov. 17-21.
A coastal low is bringing rain, snow and ice to the Northeast. This comes as a major lake-effect snow event, bringing feet, is expected to unfold through Friday.
The nominations for the 2023 Grammys are finally here and we're thrilled for one of the music's biggest nights. See which of your favorite artists snagged nominations for this year's trophies.
Ryan Day and Jim Knowles addressed the health of the running backs, the need to not look ahead to Michigan and more in Tuesday's media availability.
In the midst of promoting her latest film, 'The Menu,' the actress delivers a 101 on how movie stars should dress.
The Vikings' schedule moving forward looks even easier
The Big Ten East is a showdown between Ohio State and Michigan. But in the West it's a wild finish to find out which school earns a trip to Indy.
Turner didn't start playing soccer seriously until he was 16 years old. Now, at 28, he's on the cusp of starting in goal for the United States in the World Cup.
Anya Taylor-Joy was red hot, hot, hot in New York City, as she sizzled in a fiery outfit that would totally make people swoon this holiday season.
These changes to Social Security, Medicare, and the federal tax brackets should mean a little extra money for retired workers in 2023.
A judge has dismissed former NFL kicker Josh Lambo's lawsuit against the Jacksonville Jaguars in which Lambo sought back pay and damages for emotional distress caused by former head coach Urban Meyer. Judge Gilbert Feltel Jr., of the Florida 4th Circuit Court in Duval County, dismissed the suit without prejudice on Nov. 8. Lambo's attorney, Betsy Brown, said Wednesday she intends to do so.
The castle was listed for $15 million but couldn't find any takers. Now it is to be auctioned with the opening bid at less than half that.
“If it makes you gag, get used to it,” joked Harvard constitutional law professor Laurence Tribe.
Energy inflation remains a serious concern. Protect your portfolio.
Donald Trump, Fox News, and others are in disbelief that the election denier lost the Arizona gubernatorial race, alleging fraud and foul play
GOP conspiracy theorist Lake lost in Arizona, and even members of her own party are celebrating.
A NATO aircraft flying above Polish airspace on Tuesday tracked the missile that landed in the country. Source: CNN, quoting a NATO military official Quote from the NATO official: "Intel with the radar tracks [of the missile] was provided to NATO and Poland.
A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed a crowd of people forming near the doors of a Mar-a-Lago room as Trump spoke.
GOP lawmakers were notably absent from Trump's campaign announcement at Mar-a-Lago. Only one, Rep. Madison Cawthorn, was spotted by Insider.