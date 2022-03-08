Buffalo Center nursing home settles lawsuit over dehydrated 87-year-old woman's death

A Buffalo Center nursing home ordered to pay $6 million in a lawsuit filed over the death of an elderly resident has settled a second lawsuit for an undisclosed amount.

The family of Virginia Olthoff filed the lawsuit against Timely Mission Nursing Home in 2019. Olthoff lived at the home before her death in February 2018 at the age of 87.

A doctor found Olthoff had not received any liquids for days and likely had had very little liquid intake for several weeks.

Her death led U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) to ask federal officials to investigate the home, and Medicare records show the facility was fined more than $50,000 later that year.

The lawsuit was scheduled to go to trial in January, but on Jan. 19 Olthoff's family filed a notice that the case had been settled.

Olthoff's daughter, longtime Iowa Public Radio journalist Pat Blank, said in a statement that the lawsuit sought to recover medical and funeral expenses for her mother, as well as punitive damages for Olthoff's suffering.

From 2019: Daughter of Iowa nursing home neglect victim testifies to Senate Finance Committee

The amount of the settlement is confidential, Blank said.

Timely Mission management did not respond to a request for comment.

Previously: Chuck Grassley examines nursing home death after Des Moines Register reporting

The settlement comes after a previous lawsuit against Timely Mission resulted in a $6 million jury verdict. Darlene Weaver, 83, died in June 2017. Weaver suffered a broken shoulder and hip in a fall before she died, and the family accused Timely Mission not only of failing to take preventive steps despite a history of falls, but of mismanaging her medications and failing to protect her from an abusive nursing assistant.

Attorney Pressley Henningsen, who represented both families, said at the time the judgment was the largest he was aware of in any Iowa nursing home negligence case.

For subscribers: Federal watchdog asks: Who is running Clive-based QHC senior care centers?

William Morris covers courts for the Des Moines Register. He can be contacted at wrmorris2@registermedia.com, 715-573-8166 or on Twitter at @DMRMorris.

This article originally appeared on Des Moines Register: Timely Mission Nursing Home settles Virginia Olthoff death lawsuit