Buffalo city employee charged with having nearly 10 grams of cocaine

Dec. 3—A Buffalo Department of Public Works employee faces several charges after a police search led to the discovery of nearly 10 grams of cocaine.

Bernard L. Brown, 50, of Buffalo, was arraigned Friday morning before Buffalo City Court Judge Samuel Davis on three counts of first-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, (Class "A" felony), three counts of third-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance (Class "B" felony), and two counts of second-degree criminally using drug paraphernalia (Class "A" misdemeanor).

On Thursday, Erie County Sheriff's Office detectives, assisted by the Buffalo Police Intelligence Unit and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force, executed three search warrant where a large amount of suspected cocaine and drug paraphernalia was recovered.

Brown is scheduled to return on Dec. 13 for a felony hearing. He was held without bail.

If convicted of the highest charge, Brown faces a maximum of 20 years in prison.

Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn commended Erie County Sheriff's Office Narcotics detectives, the Buffalo Police Department Intelligence Unit, and members of the FBI Safe Streets Task Force for their work in this investigation.

The case is being prosecuted by Chief Ryan D. Haggerty of the Narcotics Unit.