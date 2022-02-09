Buffalo Clinic Commemorates Deadly Shooting’s 1st Anniversary

WRIGHT COUNTY, MN — Allina Health workers across Minnesota and Wisconsin held a moment of silence Wednesday morning to mark the first anniversary of a deadly shooting at the health network’s clinic in Buffalo.

Lindsay Overbay, a 37-year-old medical assistant, was shot and killed on the morning of Feb. 9, 2021, and four others were seriously injured at the Buffalo Crossroads clinic in what Allina Health President and CEO Lisa Shannon called a “senseless tragedy” Wednesday.

“It is hard to believe that Feb. 9 marks one year since the violent event at Allina Health Clinic-Buffalo Crossroads,” Shannon said in a statement.

“Over the past year, all those impacted have experienced deep grief and trauma,” she continued, thanking the community for the “outpouring of love and support” that employees at the clinic have felt.

Allina Health employees wore purple in a show of support for the Buffalo clinic, while the Buffalo Crossroads clinic and Buffalo Hospital were lit in purple on Tuesday night. They will also be lit in purple Wednesday, according to the health network.

Allina Health is asking residents to send messages of support to staff members at the Buffalo clinic by emailing BuffaloCrossroads@Allina.com.

Gregory Paul Ulrich, 68, of Buffalo, was charged in October with one count of murder and four counts of attempted murder, as well as charges of using an explosive or incendiary device and carrying a firearm in a public place without a permit.

Police allege Ulrich walked into the Allina Medical Clinic in Buffalo on the morning of Feb. 9 and started shooting, killing Overbay and injuring four more. He is also accused of setting off explosive devices in the clinic that morning before surrendering to police.

A Wright County deputy said in February that "Ulrich's dependency on pain medication (was) the driving force behind his assault" at the clinic, the Associated Press reported.

Wright County attorney Brian Lutes convened a grand jury in October after Ulrich was found competent to stand trial in August.

Ulrich is being held at the Wright County jail on $5 million bail.

The Allina Health-Buffalo Crossroads Clinic reopened in September, more than seven months after the fatal shooting.

