Buffalo Dale: Witness to an execution

Dale Lewis

Welcome back to part three from behind the walls at the Oklahoma Department of Corrections facility in McAlester, Oklahoma commonly known as McAlester State Prison. By now you have either read about or seen on television the news about the execution of John Marion Grant, so here’s the rest of the story. As a witness, I arrived at the prison at 12 p.m. according to the orders I received a few days before.

For three and a half hours I waited with thirty-five other reporters in a small waiting room on prison property. At 3:30 p.m., an AP reporter and I were confirmed as witnesses and three others were chosen by lottery, then we were all searched. After the search, we were loaded into a van and driven around to the back of H Unit behind the actual prison walls where we were searched again and then led down a long hallway to a small room.

We were instructed not to speak to one another while we waited in that room and roughly thirty minutes later we were led down another long hallway where half a dozen men in suits escorted us into a room that was about eight feet wide and forty feet long. This room held 20 plastic chairs, 10 to a row in two rows and the back row was raised so you could see over the person in front of you. We were told which seats to take in the back row and soon after two unidentified women and four men dressed in suits came in and were seated in front of us. Shortly afterward the curtain on the glass window in front of us was raised.

John Grant was about eight feet away from us and had already been strapped to a gurney. As the curtain raised, he uttered several foul comments before the volume was turned off. He continued speaking for another minute or so while the drugs were administered and then like an electrical shock he jerked a couple of times and then was still. I’ll spare you the rest of the gory details as I’m sure you’ve heard it didn’t go well for him. Prison Director Scott Crow came in and quickly examined

Story continues

Grant, pronouncing him dead at 4:21 PM and we were taken back to the original waiting room where three dozen reporters were waiting for us with questions about how it went.

Grant’s last meal was two bacon cheeseburgers with onion, tomato, pickle lettuce and mustard along with a half-gallon of Neapolitan ice cream, a large bag of BBQ chips, Nutter Butter cookies and a two-liter bottle of Mr. Pibb. He had been on death row for twenty-two years.

According to the press information I received at the prison there are currently forty-four men and two women on Oklahoma’s death row. Julius Jones is the next person scheduled to be executed on November 18th. Convicted of killing Paul Howell in Oklahoma County, Jones has also been on death row for twenty-two years.

On December 9th Bigler Stouffer will be next after twenty-six years on death row for the murder of Linda Reaves.

On January 6th after eighteen years Wade Lay will meet the same fate for killing Kenneth Anderson in Tulsa County.

On January 27th it will be Donald Grant’s turn for the murders of Brenda McElya and Suzette Smith. Their families have been waiting for 21 years.

On February 17th Gilbert Postelle will meet his end for murdering James Swindle, Amy Wright, Terry Smith and James Alderson. Yes, four people killed and Postelle has been on death row for 14 years!

The last man scheduled to die is James Coddington for the murder of Albert Hale in 1997.

I’ll leave you with a few interesting facts. Of the 195 people executed in Oklahoma since 1990, 122 were white, 61 black, six Indian, three Hispanic, one Asian and two were listed as “other.” Three were women and 192 were men. Of those, 82 were electrocuted, one was hung and 112 were killed by lethal injection. For me personally, this felt a bit like jury duty.

Till next time I’ll see ya down the road….

This article originally appeared on Bartlesville Examiner-Enterprise: Buffalo Dale: Witness to an execution