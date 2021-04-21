Buffalo escapes enclosure, evades Lexington police

A buffalo that escaped its enclosure in south Lexington successfully evaded Lexington police Tuesday night.

Police were called to Jacks Creek Pike at about 6:20 p.m. by a neighbor who reported that “the buffalo had busted through their fence,” said Lexington police Lt. Larry Kinnard.

“We have not located the buffalo, so it is still roaming free,” Kinnard said.

He said police called off the search at about 7:45 p.m.

And it’s a good thing for the buffalo.

Police were prepared to shoot the buffalo if they found it.

“The owner told us to put it down if they located it,” Kinnard said. He said police had tried to get Animal Care and Control involved, but they were told the animal was too large.

Kinnard said the buffalo was last seen on Shephard Lane.