Buffalo faces more snow after deadly storm
Storm-battered Buffalo braced Tuesday for fresh snow; officials urge drivers to stay off the roads. (Dec. 27)
New York's governor warned that the danger is from a massive blizzard is not over as communities near Buffalo brace for as much as an additional foot of snow. (Dec. 26)
Buffalo residents hovered around space heaters, hunted for cars buried in snow drifts and looked for more victims Monday, after 28 people died in one of the worst weather-related disasters ever to hit western New York. The rest of the United States also was reeling from the ferocious winter storm, with at least another two dozen deaths reported in other parts of the country. Up to 9 more inches of snow (23 centimeters) could fall in some areas of western New York through Tuesday, the National Weather Service said.
Forecasters said the combo of wet ground from days of rainfall and a quick increase in winds Tuesday means trees are more likely to fall.
Buffalo braced Tuesday for more snow after a historic and brutal winter storm buried the region and left more than two dozen people dead.
Buffalo, New York, is dealing with yet another devastating winter storm, as many are trapped inside and emergency vehicles are left stranded. The deadly storm has impacted nearly every part of the U.S. Naomi Ruchim reports.
Buffalo Bills players had to dig out their cars when they returned home to western New York on Christmas and found them buried in several feet of snow.
Buffalo's mayor is calling it a once-in-a-generation storm and ordering drivers to stay off the roads.
The Buffalo Police Department announced it is aware of stores that were broken into during the blizzard and arrests have been made.
