Buffalo fugitive caught in Falls pleads guilty

Nov. 7—BUFFALO — An accused killer, caught in the Falls, has pleaded guilty to manslaughter.

Jose L. Crespo Garcia, 26, of Puerto Rico, entered his plea during a proceeding Thursday before State Supreme Court Justice Christopher J. Burns in Buffalo. Crespo Garcia pleaded guilty to a single count of first-degree manslaughter.

The plea took place as jury selection was about to begin for Crespo Garcia's murder trial.

Prosecutors had charged that on August 28, 2018, at about 11:30 p.m., Crespo Garcia Shelton, Jr., 28, following an argument. The shooting took place on North Lane, near the Shaffer Village housing complex, in Buffalo.

Shelton Jr. was pronounced dead at the scene from a gunshot wound.

Crespo Garcia faces a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. He is currently being held without bail.

He fled the Buffalo area after the murder and was apprehended later by members of the U.S. Marshals Felony Fugitive Task Force in the Falls.