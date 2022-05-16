Buffalo gunman was kicked out of Tops the night before mass shooting. The latest

The nation is learning more about the 10 people killed in a hate-fueled shooting rampage at a busy Buffalo supermarket Saturday afternoon.

Buffalo police on Sunday identified the slain, who ranged in age from 32 to 86 years old. Three more people were injured in the attack at the Tops Friendly Markets store on Jefferson Avenue. The suspect, Payton Gendron, 18, was charged with first-degree murder and officials said they will weigh additional charges in the coming days.

Church services, prayer vigils and rallies were held throughout the day throughout the community on Sunday as people from all walks of life came to pray, share their grief while supporting one another. They also want to understand — why Buffalo?

The neighborhood is a close-knit community, said Michael Ray of Buffalo, who lives about a mile from the Jefferson Avenue Tops where he is also a customer. People know one another, and look out for each other, like family.

Updates from Sunday: Police say Gendron threatened to attack his high school last year

"We're all intertwined," Ray said at a Sunday morning vigil outside the store. "That's what makes this so hurtful, honestly. This is not just a shopping center but its an area where a lot of people knew each other and a lot of people are close to each other."

While it may take time for residents to heal, he said, "we need to give ourselves hope."

"We have to learn how to heal and how to love instead of how to hate from this," Ray said. "Try to be better for ourselves and try to fix this scar in our city."

Memorials outside the store include flowers, candles and messages written in chalk as the Jefferson Avenue store remains closed Monday. Tops officials have said the market will remain closed while police continue to investigate at the scene.

Buffalo Tops manager says she asked suspect to leave store the night before

Shonnell Harris Teague, an operations manager at Tops, told ABC News she saw the suspect sitting on a bench outside of the store for several hours Friday, the day before the shooting. He had camper bag on his back and was dressed in the same camouflage he wore Saturday, she said. He entered the store that evening, but he appeared to be bothering customers so she asked him to leave, which he did, Teague said.

The next day she was fleeing out the back door of the store as the gunman shot people in the aisles.

"I see him with his gear on and his gun and how it was all strapped on. ... I (saw) all the other bodies on the ground," she said. "It was just a nightmare."

Lester Holt, David Muir to host newscasts in Buffalo after shooting

In addition to regional journalists flooding into Buffalo to cover the aftermath of Saturday’s mass shooting at a Tops Friendly Markets store, journalists from major television networks are on the scene or headed there.

CNN midday anchor Victor Blackwell began reporting on Sunday from outside the Tops location, where 10 people were killed and three were injured.

That evening, CBS’ anchor Jericka Duncan, who lived in Buffalo for three years while working for CBS affiliate WIVB, anchored the CBS Weekend News from near the store at 1275 Jefferson Ave., as did NBC’s Kate Snow for NBC Nightly News.

On Monday, NBC’s Lester Holt will anchor the evening newscast from the location, according to Brian Steinberg of Variety. Likewise, ABC World News Tonight anchor David Muir will host that network’s report Monday evening from Buffalo, Steinberg tweeted.

On Sunday, Syracuse native Muir delivered the commencement address at Syracuse University.

Garth Brooks postpones Buffalo NY concert ticket sales

Country music icon Garth Brooks announced Monday that ticket sales for his upcoming show at Highmark Stadium have been postponed.

Tickets were schedule to go on sale on Friday, for the July 23 concert in Orchard Park.

"At some point, the healing in Buffalo will begin and the city will sing again," Garth Brooks said in a written statement. "But for now, we pause out of respect for what the great community of Buffalo is going through, and we stand beside all of those who are hurting and confused by such an unthinkable act."

The concert has not been postponed. A new sale date will be announced in the next few weeks.

Buffalo police release names of shooting victims

Buffalo police on Sunday released the identities of the 10 victims who died in the shooting, among them a security guard hailed as a "hero" for trying to stop the gunman and a deacon who often drove shoppers home. Their ages range from 32 to 86 years old.

Aaron Salter, 55

Ruth Whitfield, 86

Pearl Young, 77

Katherine Massey, 72

Roberta Drury, 32

Heyward Patterson, 67

Celestine Chaney, 65

Margus Morrison, 52

Andre Mackneil, 53

Geraldine Talley, 62

The three surviving victims were identified as

Zaire Goodman, 20

Jennifer Warrington, 50

Christopher Braden, 55

Police described their injuries as "non-life-threatening." Goodman and Warrington have been treated and released from the Erie County Medical Center, according to a statement released Sunday evening.

President Biden to visit Buffalo after mass shooting

People embrace outside the scene of a shooting at a supermarket, in Buffalo, New York.

White House officials announced that President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden will travel to Buffalo on Tuesday to grieve with the community. Details of his itinerary were not released.

Biden told reporters earlier in the day that he had spoken to Gov. Kathy Hochul, and that he and his wife were praying for the victims and their families.

"We grieve for the families of ten people whose lives were senselessly taken and everyone who is suffering the physical and emotional wounds of this horrific shooting," the President said in a statement. "We are grateful for the bravery of members of law enforcement and other first responders who took immediate action to try to protect and save lives."

Biden said that the country must do everything in its power to end hate-fueled domestic terrorism.

"We still need to learn more about the motivation for [the] shooting as law enforcement does its work, but we don’t need anything else to state a clear moral truth: A racially motivated hate crime is abhorrent to the very fabric of this nation," Biden said. "Any act of domestic terrorism, including an act perpetrated in the name of a repugnant white nationalist ideology, is antithetical to everything we stand for in America. Hate must have no safe harbor."

FBI investigates 180-page document

Federal agents interviewed Payton Gendron's parents and were working to confirm the authenticity of a 180-page statement of belief that was posted online, a law enforcement official told The Associated Press on Sunday.

The document detailed the plot and identified Gendron by name as the gunman, said the official, who is not authorized to publicly discuss details of the investigation and spoke to AP on condition of anonymity. The document espoused the belief that the U.S. belongs only to white people and all others should be eradicated by force or terror, which was the purpose of the attack.

The official said Gendron repeatedly visited websites promoting white supremacist ideologies and race-based conspiracy theories.

What happened in Buffalo on Saturday

An 18-year-old man wearing tactical gear opened fire in a busy supermarket in a predominantly Black neighborhood in Buffalo on Saturday afternoon, killing 10 people and injuring three others in the country's latest high-profile crime apparently motivated by hate, authorities say.

Officials said the suspected gunman, Payton Gendron of Broome County, traveled from the Southern Tier to carry out the attack, which he livestreamed on social media.

Eleven of the 13 people who were shot were Black, Buffalo Police Commissioner Joseph Gramaglia said at a Saturday news conference.

The mass shooting occurred around 2:30 p.m. at the Tops Friendly Markets store at 1275 Jefferson Ave. in Buffalo when a man armed with an assault-style rifle shot more than a dozen people at the store in a matter of minutes.

He shot four people in the parking lot, three of whom died at the scene, before he entered the store. A retired Buffalo police officer working in the store as a security guard confronted the shooter and shot him. Those bullets struck the attacker's tactical vest, preventing injury, Gramaglia said. The gunman returned fire and fatally shot the guard. He worked his way through the store and ultimately surrendered to police.

