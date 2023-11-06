Buffalo man charged with weapon possession

Nov. 6—A Buffalo man faces a weapon possession charge following an accident in the town of Hancock.

According to a media release from the State Police, a trooper was monitoring traffic along state Highway 17 Nov. 1, in the town of Colchester and noticed a vehicle traveling at a high rate of speed. The trooper attempted to catch up to the vehicle, but lost sight of the car. The trooper found the vehicle rolled over at the bottom of the East Branch exit ramp, Exit 90. EMS was called and responded to the scene of the accident. Troopers, fire personnel and local police searched the area to make sure there weren't any other passengers.

The trooper saw Antoine K. Laporte, 39, walking along Harvard Road toward state Route 30, and asked him to stop, the release said. Laporte did not and started to run away. The trooper, with assistance of a passerby and the Colchester Police Department was able to catch Laporte. He was transported to Wilson Hospital for a medical evaluation.

A check on Laporte's license showed he had multiple warrants for assault and larceny in Erie County and New Jersey, the release said. Once the car was turned right side up, troopers located a loaded semi-automatic handgun. After Laporte was released from Wilson Hospital, he was turned over to the Delaware County Correctional Facility for arraignment.

Laporte was charged with second-degree criminal possession of a weapon, a class C felony, the release said.