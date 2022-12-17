Buffalo man gets lengthy prison term for robbery slaying of Lockport man

Dec. 17—BUFFALO — A Buffalo man will spend at least 35 years behind bars for the murders of a Lockport man and a Buffalo teenager.

Erie County Court Judge Susan Eagan handed down a combined prison term of 35 years to life to Calvin Clemons during a sentencing hearing Thursday morning in Buffalo.

Clemons, 20, was sentence to 15 years to life in prison for the Christmas Eve 2020 murder of Felix Aguirre, 17, of Buffalo. He was then sentenced to serve 20 years to life in prison for the March 29, 2021 slaying of Trenten Jacob Sink, 20, of Lockport.

Eagan ordered that the sentences be served consecutively.

Clemons had pleaded guilty to a single count of second-degree murder for Aguirre's death. He pleaded guilty to one count of first-degree murder in Sink's slaying.

In a statement, released after the sentencing, Erie County District Attorney John J. Flynn noted that both charges were the highest counts in a pair of indictments handed up against Clemons.

Sink was killed in what Buffalo Police Homicide Squad detectives called "a botched robbery attempt."

Clemons, and a then 16-year-old co-defendant, whose identity can not be released under New York's Raise the Age Law, were accused of conspiring to rob Sink by luring him to a home on C Street in Buffalo. Detectives said the two suspects robbed Sink of his backpack while he was inside the home.

During the course of the robbery, investigators said Sink was shot in the "leg, chest and side of his body." He was rushed to the Erie County Medical Center, but later died from his wounds.

Sink was born in Newfane. He graduated from Barker High School, where he played football and then continued in the sport as a 6-foot-2, 200-pound tight end with the semi-pro Lockport Wildcats football club.

On Oct. 6, an Erie County Court jury convicted Clemons juvenile co-defendant on charges of second-degree murder and first-degree robbery in connection with Sink's slaying. The jury reached their verdict after about an hour of deliberations following a four-day trial.

Story continues

The now 18-year-old juvenile is challenging his conviction and is scheduled to appear before Eagan on Jan. 19 for arguments on motions. If his conviction stands, he faces a maximum sentence of 25 years to life in prison.

He is currently being held without bail at the Erie County Youth Services Center.

Clemons was taken into custody in early September 2021, during a traffic stop by police in Gwinnett, Georgia. He was returned to Western New York after waiving extradition in court proceedings there.

Clemons was accused of shooting Aguirre as the teen sat inside a parked vehicle on Liddell Street in Buffalo. Aguirre died at the scene.