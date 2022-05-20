Buffalo mass murder suspect charged as families grieve

Yahoo Entertainment

On this week's episode of Grey's Anatomy, a victim of an Asian hate crime was brought to Grey Sloan Memorial. While in the operating room, the show's Asian actors shared a touching moment while discussing being Asian American. "When I was a kid, I used to stare at my face in the mirror wondering if I could use my mom's makeup to make me look more American, which of course, I understood to mean more white," said Dr. Michelle Lin (Lynn Chen) Dr. Nico Kim (Alex Landi) responded to Dr. Lin, saying, "You wanted to be like all the other kids." "And my teachers and people I saw in movies and on TV. I wanted to feel normal. Like I belonged," added Dr. Lin. "Do you even think we'll ever stop being seen as foreign," asked Dr. Kim, to which Dr. Lin stated, "Well, being wrongly blamed for COVID did not help. But also, the Watsonville riots, the Japanese American internment, Vincent Chin." "A long history of being outsiders. How ironic," stated Dr. Kim. Nurse BokHee (Kathy C. An), who rarely speaks during the show, then powerfully stated: "We are Americans. Your face is American." The scene airing during Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month was not lost on viewers, who took to Twitter during the episode to thank Grey's Anatomy for the representation. With a rise in Asian hate crimes continuing across the nation, the episode was very emotional for viewers, particularly those within the AAPI community, but it was also incredibly meaningful.