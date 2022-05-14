Buffalo mass shooting being investigated as a hate crime

The Saturday shooting at a Buffalo, N.Y., supermarket that left 10 people dead will be investigated as a hate crime, U.S. Attorney for the Western District of New York Trini Ross said during a press conference.

Erie County Sheriff John Garcia called the shooting a “straight-up racially motivated hate crime.”

Police said a white man drove from hours away to go into a Tops Friendly Market, which is in a predominantly Black neighborhood, and opened fire.

They said the shooter hit 13 people, with 11 of the 13 victims being Black. Ten died, while three were wounded but are expected to survive.

The shooter, who the police did not name, livestreamed the event.

Police do have the suspect in custody and he is set to be arraigned soon with a first-degree murder charge, they said.

Lawmakers responded to the mass shooting on Saturday, decrying the violence and calling for stricter gun laws.

“My prayers are with the victims of this racially motivated act of violence and my heart goes out to the victims’ loved ones, our emergency personnel and the entire Buffalo community. Racism, prejudice and hatred have no place in our state or our country,” Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand (D-N.Y.) tweeted.

“I pledge to the people of New York that I will continue to fight my hardest to pass commonsense gun safety measures and to confront and defeat the scourge of white supremacy.”

