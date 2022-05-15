Buffalo mayor on mass shooting: ‘Enough is enough’

Buffalo Mayor Byron Brown (I) on Sunday said “enough is enough” after a gunman opened fire in his community on Saturday, killing 10 people and injuring three others.

Brown, during an interview with CNN, called on lawmakers in Washington to pass “sensible gun control.”

“The message to this country is these mass shootings have to end. There has to be sensible gun control,” Brown said. “And we cannot have another incident like this in America, where lawmakers in Washington fail to act. Enough is enough.”

Thirteen people were shot at a Tops Friendly Market in Buffalo, New York on Sunday. Eleven of the victims were Black. The incident is being investigated as a hate crime.

The alleged gunman has been identified as 18-year-old Payton Gendron of Conklin, N.Y., who is white

The attack was broadcast from a helmet camera on Twitch, a live streaming service. The video was taken down within two minutes of the start of the shooting, according to The New York Times.

Byron on Sunday said an incident like the one that occurred in Buffalo can occur in any area in the U.S. because of the “availability of weapons” in the country.

“With the availability of weapons in this country, this type of mass violence this mass shooting that we saw here in Buffalo yesterday, it can happen anywhere in this country. It doesn’t matter urban, suburban, rural, this type of thing can happen anywhere,” Byron said.

“And it has happened in many other places in this country. Sadly and horribly in this case, it was a hate crime. And it was an act of racial violence,” he added, noting that the incident “was a shooting that was perpetrated by someone who had access to guns, who had access to tech tactical equipment and used that access to take the lives of 10 people in the city of Buffalo.”

He also slammed “hate speech on social media on the Internet,” saying “that has to be dealt with.”

“That has to come to an end,” he added.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul (D) also slammed social media platforms on Saturday after the mass shooting.

During remarks late Saturday Hochul said social media outlets must be “more vigilant” in monitoring content.

