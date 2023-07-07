Buffalo,N.Y.man charged in Fairfield cell phone robbery from 2019; arrest is second in case

Jul. 7—Police said Muhammad robbed the woman after responding to her notice of a cell phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace.

During Muhammad's arraignment Friday afternoon, Senior Assistant State's Attorney Nicholas Bove urged Superior Court Judge Maria del Pilar Gonzalez to set a high bond for Muhammad.

But Muhammad's lawyer, Senior Assistant Public Defender Christine Schwartzstein, argued that the arrest warrant for her client is four years old and Muhammad only learned about it following a recent motor vehicle stop in New York.

"He drove here last night and turned himself in," Schwartzstein told the judge. "He has been living in Buffalo, has been gainfully employed there and has no criminal record," she said.

"Your lawyer is very convincing," del Pilar told Muhammad, who stood before her, his hands shackled behind his back.

However, the judge continued, "These are serious allegations."

She ordered Muhammad held in lieu of $50,000 bond and continued the case to July 18.

According to the arrest warrant affidavit, on Aug. 7, 2019, a local woman complained that she had posted her cell phone for sale on Facebook Marketplace. She subsequently received a reply from a prospective buyer identifying himself as "Xanny" who agreed to purchase the phone and gave her an address in Fairfield to meet him, the affidavit states.

However, when the victim drove to the address, the affidavit states, she was confronted by two men, one who took her cell phone at gunpoint and then demanded money.

The affidavit states the woman told the gunman she didn't have any money and yelled at him that she was pregnant. The men then reportedly ran off.

Two days later, the affidavit states, police, using a fake Facebook account, responded to a posting on Facebook Marketplace for a cell phone for sale that matched the one taken in the Fairfield robbery.

The affidavit states that police arrested 24-year-old Xavier Parks at his Rakoczy Avenue, Fairfield, home. Parks is awaiting trial on robbery charges.

The affidavit states that through the arrest of Parks, police identified Muhammad as the man who wielded the gun during the robbery of the cell phone.