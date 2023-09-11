Buffalo native seeks to give those formerly incarcerated a 'Clean Slate'
For Buffalo native Thomas Gant, his purpose was found following his conviction for a 1998 murder on Leroy Avenue.
For Buffalo native Thomas Gant, his purpose was found following his conviction for a 1998 murder on Leroy Avenue.
Paul Pogba's return to Juventus isn't going very well.
The conference's success this season makes one wonder: If the 2023 season occurred in, say, 2019 or 2020 or 2021, would any of this realignment have happened?
The WNBA will unveil its regular-season awards throughout the postseason, including MVP, Rookie of the Year, Sixth Player of the Year, Most Improved Player and Coach of the Year.
Online checking accounts make it easier than ever to manage your money without ever having to step foot in a bank branch. Here's what you should know.
Disney and Charter have reached a deal to end their historic carriage dispute — just in time for Monday Night Football, which airs on Disney's ESPN.
Grab a jar and treat your feet, hands, elbows and knees to some serious TLC.
Everyone has a color palette that works best for their complexion. Here's how to find out if you're a winter, spring, summer or autumn.
More than 7,000 five-star fans rave about this one-size-fits-all sweater.
Crossbeam Venture Partners led the round with participation from Schmidt Futures and a group of additional unnamed investors. Zoe Schlag and Derek Razo founded the company in 2022 after working in the shared ownership space at Schmidt Futures and Purpose Foundation, respectively. Common Trust works with business owners to design, finance and execute an employee ownership buyout so that owners or investors can access liquidity by exiting to employees.
Corbin Burnes was electric Sunday, but the Brewers failed to score until the 11th inning.
Here's how to watch the Nebraska vs. Colorado game this week, plus the rest of the Week 2 college football schedule.
The former "That '70s Show" co-stars praised their friend Danny Masterson in letters to the judge and called for leniency in Masterson's sentencing.
A steel beam reportedly landed on Williams' head at a construction site.
Developer Steve Moser found code hidden within Uber's iPhone app for an offering that's reportedly codenamed "Chore."
Most of the money bet on the game is on Colorado to cover as 3-point favorites.
Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and other "That '70s Show" stars wrote letters in support of Danny Masterson before he was sentenced to 30 years in prison for drugging and sexually assaulting two women.
X, the company formerly known as Twitter, may not be labeling its ads properly.
X, the company formerly known as Twitter, has been caught running unlabeled ads in users' Following feeds, TechCrunch has learned and was able to confirm firsthand. While scrolling the Following feed on a Mac using the Chrome web browser, we encountered a handful of unlabeled ads amid other posts from people we follow, as well as other ads that did properly display the "Ad" label at the top right of the post. Because many of X's ads are still labeled, this makes the unlabeled ones even harder to spot.
'This is by far the best night moisturizer I've used,' raved one of 6,000+ five-star reviewers.
OSU and WSU seek to prevent outgoing Pac-12 programs from further determining the fate of the conference, its assets and its remaining two members.