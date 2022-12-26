Buffalo, NY homes buried in snow during major winter storm
Houses become buried in snow during a blizzard in Buffalo, New York. (Credit: @laertisikonomou/SPECTEE /TMX)
Houses become buried in snow during a blizzard in Buffalo, New York. (Credit: @laertisikonomou/SPECTEE /TMX)
Video captures numerous stranded vehicles and snow piles in Buffalo, New York that are feet high. (Credit: @jasontrade99 / WEATHER TRAKERR)/TMX)
Buffalo Bills players had to dig out their cars when they returned home to western New York on Christmas and found them buried in several feet of snow.
Firefighters are captured on video removing large chunks of snow from walkways in Buffalo, New York. At least 25 have passed away due to the blizzard.
Strong winds and heavy rain are causing power outages and other issues across Western Washington as residents brace for the strongest windstorm of the season on Tuesday.
A powerful blizzard over the weekend killed more than two dozen people in western New York and dumped several feet of snow on the city of Buffalo.
One woman took seven stranded travelers into her East Amherst business to keep them safe and out of the snow.
New York's governor warned that the danger is from a massive blizzard is not over as communities near Buffalo brace for as much as an additional foot of snow. (Dec. 26)
Strong winds will blow through the Willamette Valley during Tuesday. Unsafe driving conditions and power outages are possible.
An arctic front moving in will drop temperatures across parts of the U.S. to dangerously low numbers over the next few days.
The investigation remains ongoing.
Firefighters responded to an activated fire alarm at Shaler Area High School.
Police announced that Markeiss Armstrong was arrested in connection with the fatal beating of Atlas Wedlow Jr. in September 2021.
Manchester police said the baby was hospitalized, and his condition is improving.
A new study examined the relationship of potato consumption and the incidence of Type 2 diabetes — as well as the way the potato is prepared — as part of a larger study on vegetable intake.
A Pennsylvania college's unusual housing arrangement has turned into a match made in heaven for the students and their unlikely roommates -- the nuns from Our Lady of Angels convent. Nikki Battiste has more.
More moderate temperatures are expected Wednesday after the deep freeze in the eastern U.S. The Weather Channel's Chris Warren has the forecast.
King took to Instagram to share the challenges that come with being a single mom during the holiday
Showrunner Lauren Hissrich says the show will stick to how author Andrzej Sapkowski teased the spectral riders in the books: "They pop up, then they go away for a while."
Locals on Union Island are trained to ensure a diminutive reptile does not get wiped out by poachers.
The overnight search for a missing woman with Alzheimer's ended at a Jacksonville high school Christmas Day. Paula Gerding, 82, was found dead.