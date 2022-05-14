Buffalo officials on mass shooting at supermarket

A gunman wearing military-style clothing and body armor opened fire with a rifle at a supermarket in Buffalo, New York, killing at least 10 people before being taken into custody Saturday afternoon, law enforcement officials told The Associated Press. (May 14)

