Tragedy struck New York on May 14 as an 18-year-old white male shot and killed at least 10 people in the city of Buffalo, police said. The shooter, whose online username is reportedly “jimboboiii”, has been taken into custody after livestreaming the whole thing on gaming platform Twitch, the company confirmed on Saturday evening. The shooter released an 180-page manifesto detailing his racist and anti-Semitic views, which he partially attributes to controversial online forum 4chan. The document