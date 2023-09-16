Buffalo Public Schools start new stadium security protocols
Buffalo Public Schools have begun to implement new security protocols in response to a fight in the stands of All-High Stadium last week.
The NASCAR Cup Series heads to the “Last Great Colosseum” for a playoff elimination race at Bristol Motor Speedway on Saturday night.
Disney resolved its high-profile dispute with cable giant Charter earlier this week — but the company's linear future still remains unclear.
Stock up on festive home goods, electronics and a cornucopia of stellar markdowns.
The Braves were the first team to secure a spot in the 2023 postseason, and they clinched the NL East crown with Wednesday's win over the Phillies.
Gilbert is now facing burglary charges in Nebraska and Georgia.
The AL East and the likely first-round playoff bye that comes with it are up for grabs.
Apple is prepping a software update to address alleged radiation concerns regarding the three-year-old iPhone 12s after French regulators released a statement alleging that the phone exceeds proper radiation levels. France’s radiation watchdog (ANFR) went as far as to suggest that Apple should stop selling the phones.
Following her prison sentence, Tarra Simmons graduated law school with honors and won election in 2020 to the state legislature.
The Chiefs have a tough game at Jacksonville in Week 2. They also have Patrick Mahomes. That matters in evaluating how they should feel about an 0-2 start. Other teams aren't so lucky.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don shares his lineup advice for every NFL game on the Week 2 slate.
Dalton Del Don reveals his favorite Daily Fantasy plays for Week 2 lineups, including leaning on the Jaguars.
Amazon Prime members can save big on security cameras today. The retailer has a bundle including the Blink Video Doorbell and three Blink Outdoor 4 security cameras for 61 percent off. Usually $424.95, you can pick up the four-camera collection for $164.98.
You’re shifting gears to head into the weekend, so here are the top five political stories worth remembering this week.
Alexa Grasso, the first Mexican-born women's champion in UFC history, will defend her flyweight title against Valentina Shevchenko on Saturday in the main event of Noche UFC at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
A majority of the players who won the Women's World Cup for Spain are refusing to return to the national team amid fallout from the Luis Rubiales scandal.
Jalen Milroe started the first two games of the season for the Crimson Tide.
With his win in the playoff-opening Southern 500 on Sunday, Kyle Larson clinched entry into the NASCAR Cup Series postseason Round of 12.
This week, we talk about the 2023 Detroit Auto Show, its reveals, its mood and what we hope it becomes in the future.
This week's best tech deals include the Steam Deck for 20 percent off, the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 5 for $200 off, and Disney+ subscriptions for 75 percent off, among other offers.
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.