Buffalo Ridge Academy prepares for first semester

Nov. 4—Things are starting to bustle inside the new Buffalo Ridge Academy.

Previously known as the former Jefferson Early Childhood Center, several classrooms are expected to be filled with students again, beginning early in 2024.

The building at C Street and Kiowa Avenue will now be operated by Shared Blessings, which is launching the new academy.

"We will start in January with a group of fifth and sixth grade students," said Shared Blessings Executive Director Joey Clark.

Plans call for classes to be held Monday through Thursdays, from 3:30 p.m. until 6 p.m.

Clerk said that every day there will be at least four adult staff members and two high school interns at the academy.

Shared Blessings moved forward with plans to operate the academy after the McAlester Public Schools Board of Education agreed earlier this year to lease the empty building to the charitable ministry for $100 per month with utilities paid by the organization.

After-school classes at Buffalo Ridge Academy will focus on everything from technology to the arts and trades.

"This will be an after-school program full of positive role models, creative activities and big dreams," said Shared Blessings Director of Operations Dillon Roberts.

Rachel Gronwald, project director at Shared Blessings, joined with Buffalo Ridge volunteer Claire Yott to conduct tours of the Buffalo Ride Academy during Shared Blessings Week.

Inaugural classes will be held in classrooms off a hallway that stretches to the south of the building's main entrance.

"We'll have four classrooms," Gronwald said.

The first classroom will be used for things such as 4-H Club meetings, homework and various projects.

Classroom 2 will be devoted primarily to the arts, such as painting and photography.

Another classroom will be a music room, where Clark plans to teach stringed instruments, including guitar, bass and banjo.

To help add the musical atmosphere, vinyl records and album covers adorn one of the walls, including musical artists such as James Taylor, Bruce Springsteen, Stevie Wonder and Herbie Hancock.

A fourth classroom is set aside for instruction in trades, with carpentry, plumbing and auto mechanics among programs under consideration.

Plans call for the Buffalo Ridge Academy to begin when McAlester Public Schools classes resume in January following the holiday break.

"We want it to be a place to enrich, empower and encourage students with an opportunity to dream," Roberts said. "It will be a place where they can learn to engage with others, express themselves and expand their futures."

While Buffalo Academy is starting with two grades, there's the possibility of adding more grades as the program develops.

More traditional skills are also being considered, with life skills classes such as gardening, cooking and finances also a possibility.

Clark is looking forward to when classes begin.

"We're so excited about the impact this will have on the students," he said.