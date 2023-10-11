Buffalo River restoration effort receives more than $2.5M

Oct. 11—Erie County is set to receive $2,522,950 for its continued efforts to restore and revitalize the Buffalo River. The funding was awarded by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency.

The Buffalo River was one of 43 locations within the Great Lakes region identified in the 1980s as an "Area of Concern." In recent decades federal investments have been made to address industrial contamination and restore habitat and water quality.

Erie County will use the grant to support Buffalo River Area of Concern project management as well as river sediment, habitat and wildlife restoration and related public outreach.

"Our blue economy is a key component of the overall health of Erie County and the Buffalo River is a big part of that. As the river has recovered from its polluted past it has become a popular site for recreation and relaxation, as well as increased business investment," said Erie County Executive Mark C. Poloncarz. "In Erie County everyone like to get near the water, and this grant will continue the decades-long effort to clean this waterway and make it better for future generations."

Added U.S. Senate Majority Leader Charles E. Schumer, "For years the Buffalo River, once a scenic gem of our Western New York waterways has been plagued by pollution, but thanks to the work of dedicated community leaders and the historic funding in the bipartisan Infrastructure & Jobs Law we championed, we are turning the tide on this trend. I'm proud to help deliver this vital $2.5+ million in funding to restore critical habitat for wildlife in the Buffalo River."

Schumer and Congressman Brian Higgins supported a doubling of Great Lakes Restoration Initiative (GLRI) funding through increased annual budget allocations to the program combined with a $1 billion GLRI commitment under the Bipartisan Infrastructure Law. Altogether this will deliver $3.125 billion toward Great Lakes Restoration Projects between 2022-2026. This investment will ultimately expedite the delisting of the Buffalo River and other sites as "Areas of Concern."

For more than 20 years, Buffalo Niagara Waterkeeper has served as the Buffalo River Remedial Advisory Committee Coordinator, delivering Great Lakes restoration projects that have been the catalyst for more than $400 million in new economic activity in and around the Buffalo River. With this award, Erie County will also contract with Waterkeeper to continue its successful leadership role as AOC coordinator.