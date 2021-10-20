Buffalo Sabres attendance thousands below pre-COVID numbers

The Associated Press

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) When new Indiana coach Mike Woodson arrived on campus last spring, he quickly tossed out the stale rules he thought bogged down the Hoosiers on offense. Players quickly adapted to the refreshing changes and now Woodson is betting fans - some of whom may recognize his foundational principles - will appreciate it, too. ''His style is really just pushing the pace, transition offense, trying to get the ball out, less systematic and more motion-oriented where guys are playing different positions and going different places on the floor,'' forward Trayce Jackson-Davis said.