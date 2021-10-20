Buffalo Sabres attendance thousands below pre-COVID numbers

The home opener, 8,467 attended the game, in game 2: 7,872, in game 3: 7,376. In the 2019-2020 season, the Sabres averaged over 17,000 fans per game.

